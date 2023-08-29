Yesterday, the period for submitting appeals against the candidates for membership of the Federal National Council 2023 whose names are included in the preliminary list, which lasted for three days (from 26 to 28 August) ended.

The National Election Commission announced that it had not received any appeals against the candidates whose names appeared on the preliminary list of candidates.

The committee announced the preliminary list of candidates on August 25, with a total of 309 candidates in all emirates, including 128 women. The final list of candidates will be announced on the second of next September, and that the electoral campaigns will start from September 11 to the third of next October. According to the conditions set forth in the executive instructions for the elections.

The committee called on the candidates to familiarize themselves with the rules and provisions related to the elections, especially those related to the electoral campaigns. To ensure its progress in accordance with what was decided by the executive instructions for the elections. Comprehensive information about the Federal National Council elections 2023 is available on the website of the National Election Commission www.uaenec.aeAnd its smart application (The National Elections Commission – UAENEC), which is available on the Apple Store and Google Play, and the committee’s social media pages, or via the “WhatsApp” service at the number (600500005).

• The committee called on the candidates to familiarize themselves with the rules and provisions regarding electoral campaigns.