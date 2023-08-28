Today, the period for submitting appeals against the candidates for membership of the Federal National Council 2023 whose names are included in the preliminary list, which lasted from (26) to (28) August, has ended. Where the National Elections Committee announced that it had not received any appeals against the candidates whose names appeared on the preliminary list of candidates.

The National Elections Committee had announced the preliminary list of candidates on (25) August 2023, with a total number of (309) candidates in all emirates, of whom (128) were women. The final list of candidates will be announced on (02) September, and the electoral campaigns will start from (11) September to (3) October. On (27) and (28) September, according to the conditions set forth in the executive instructions for the elections.

The National Elections Committee called on all candidates to review the rules and provisions related to elections, especially those related to electoral campaigns. This is to ensure that it proceeds in accordance with what was decided by the executive instructions for the elections.

Comprehensive information about the Federal National Council elections 2023 is available on the National Elections Committee’s website www.uaenec.ae, and its smart application (National Elections Committee-UAENEC) available on the Apple Store and Google Play, the committee’s social media pages, or via the WhatsApp service at the number (600,500,005).