The National Elections Committee has announced its readiness to receive applications for those wishing to run for membership in the Federal National Council 2023, whose names are included in the lists of electoral bodies, and who meet the conditions for candidacy, during the period from 15 to 18 August 2023, via the link (tarashah.uaenec.ae) available at The website of the committee is www.uaenec.ae, or the smart application (National Elections Committee – uaenec), which is available on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Also, those who were unable to submit their candidacy application through the remote registration platform can submit the application by themselves or through an agent on their behalf under a special power of attorney to the candidate registration centers in the emirate to which they belong.

The National Elections Committee confirmed that the process of registering candidates will take place mainly through the remote candidate registration platform through the committee’s website or its smart application, as the remote application process will be available 24 hours a day, from 8 am on Tuesday, August 15 to 12 noon. on Friday 18 August; While the nine registration centers located in the different emirates of the country will receive those wishing to run but were unable to submit their candidacy applications remotely, during the period from 15 to 17 August 2023, from 8 am to 3 pm, and on August 18 from 8 am to 12 pm. Noon UAE time.

The committee indicated that the candidate must first ensure that he completes his registration procedures in the digital identity system (UAE Pass) before starting the procedures for registering his candidacy, explaining that the account documented through (UAE Pass) can be activated by entering the smartphone and downloading the digital identity application that It is available through the Android and IOS systems, and then choosing to register in the digital identity, which requires scanning the Emirates ID card and entering the user’s email and mobile phone number, and then choosing a personal identification number and activating the fingerprint technology service, whether the handprint or the biometric fingerprint technology of the face.

The National Elections Committee has also identified (9) candidate registration centers, where the candidate who was unable to submit his candidacy application remotely can submit his application – whether by himself or through an agent on his behalf under a special power of attorney – to the emirate committee whose name was mentioned in its electoral college, where it will The committee of each emirate receives applications for candidacy after ensuring that the required legal conditions are met by the candidate, and then submits them to the National Elections Committee – through the Elections Management Committee – for approval.

The (nine) registration centers are distributed as follows: In the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, (3) centers have been identified, which is the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the second floor. In Al Ain, the registration center has been identified in Al Masoudi Council, and in Al Dhafra, the main building has been identified Al Dhafra Region Municipality, and in the Emirate of Dubai, the Hatta Hall (C & D) has been allocated in the Dubai World Trade Center, and in the Emirate of Sharjah, the Sharjah Consultative Council building, and in the Emirate of Ajman, the Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Hall in the Ajman Museum, and in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain in The building of the Ministry of Community Development in Umm Al Quwain on the first floor, and in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in the Ras Al Khaimah Creative Youth Center in Al Dhait, and in the Emirate of Fujairah on the eighth floor of the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

A number of conditions must be met for those wishing to run for the Federal National Council elections 2023; They are: to be a citizen of one of the federation’s emirates, and to reside permanently in the emirate that he represents in the Federal National Council (by having his name appear on the list of the electoral college for the emirate to which he belongs), and that his age should not be less than 25 Gregorian years when the candidacy closes, and that he be He enjoys civil capacity, good conduct, good reputation, has never been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude, unless he has been rehabilitated according to the law, and has sufficient knowledge of reading and writing.

The National Elections Committee indicated that, to complete the candidacy process, the candidate must be registered in the digital identity system (UAEPass), otherwise he will not be able to submit his candidacy application, and that a registration fee of (3000) dirhams must be paid – through the electronic payment system – when submitting the candidacy application. (It is a non-refundable fee).

The committee also indicated that the applicant for candidacy from employees (federal – local – in the private sector) or one with a military capacity must submit a certificate stating that he obtained a license from his employer, starting from the date of 09/04/2023 AD until the date of 10/13/2023 AD.

Likewise, an applicant who is a member of the judiciary authority must submit a certificate proving his definitive resignation from his position with the application for candidacy, and the current member of the Federal National Council wishing to run; Submit a certificate from the General Secretariat of the Federal National Council stating that he has ceased to perform his membership duties in the Council and its committees from 09/04/2023 AD until 10/13/2023 AD.

People of determination who meet the required legal conditions are entitled to run for membership of the Federal National Council, provided that they submit a medical report approved by the Supreme Medical Committee of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, indicating the nature and degree of disability and the extent of its impact on the candidate’s performance of the assigned tasks. Member of the Federal National Council.

The National Elections Committee called upon the retired members of the electoral bodies (whether civilian or military), who is not currently working, and who wishes to run for membership in the Federal National Council 2023, to submit a certificate stating that he is retired, while acknowledging that he is not currently working in any government agency (federal or local) or in the private sector; Provided that the retired (whether civilian or military), who is currently working, is subject to the provision that applies to the employee; Where he is obligated to submit a certificate stating that he obtained a leave from his employer from the date of 09/04/2023 AD, until the date of 10/13/2023 AD.

The committee did not oblige some professionals to submit any certificates in order to apply for candidacy, and they are: the private business owner, who is anyone who owns an establishment of any kind or activity and employs his workers, as well as the self-employer, who is anyone who provides – on his own and in his personal name – to his clients technical services. technical, marketing, or other, whether from his place of residence or from any other place he chooses, as well as the self-employed person, who is everyone who practices a profession that depends on his person and practices it in his own place; Such as lawyers, doctors, engineers, and the like. Likewise, the committee did not oblige the self-employed person, who is anyone who practices a commercial, industrial, agricultural, or other activity for his own account, to submit any certificates.

To view the full text of the executive instructions, one can visit the website of the National Elections Committee www.uaenec.ae, or through the smart application of the National Elections Committee, which is available on the Apple Store and Google Play, or via the WhatsApp service at (600500005).

More information about the fifth electoral cycle is also available through the website and smart application of the National Elections Committee, and its social media pages