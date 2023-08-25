Today, Friday, the National Elections Committee announced the preliminary list of candidates for membership of the Federal National Council 2023 in all emirates of the country, after the end of the candidate registration phase, which lasted for four days, during the period (15-18) of this August.

The total number of candidates on the preliminary list for the Federal National Council elections was (309), distributed over the Emirates as follows: (118) candidates in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, (57) candidates in the Emirate of Dubai, (50) candidates in the Emirate of Sharjah, and ( 21 candidates in the Emirate of Ajman, (34) candidates in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, (14) candidates in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and (15) candidates in the Emirate of Fujairah.

Emirati women continue their active participation in the process of the Federal National Council elections during the fifth electoral cycle. The initial list of candidates included (128) female candidates, representing 41% of the total number of candidates, and distributed over the Emirates as follows: (54) in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, (27) in the Emirate of Dubai, (19) in the Emirate of Sharjah, and (12). ) in the Emirate of Ajman, (5) in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, (5) in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and (6) in the Emirate of Fujairah.

and then; The initial list of candidates included (181) men, representing 59% of the total number of candidates, distributed over the Emirates as follows: (64) in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, (30) in the Emirate of Dubai, (31) in the Emirate of Sharjah, and (31) in the Emirate of Sharjah. (9) in the Emirate of Ajman, (29) in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, (9) in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and (9) in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The preliminary list of candidates for membership of the Federal National Council 2023 in all emirates of the country witnessed the nomination of 36 young people from the age group from 25 to 35 years, representing 11.65% of the total number of candidates. The keenness of Emirati youth to run in the National Council elections reflects the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership for citizen youth that they are one of the pillars of the comprehensive and sustainable development witnessed by the country and that they are a major tributary for consolidating the approach to enhancing political participation adopted by the UAE.

While the number of candidates in the preliminary list of candidates for membership of the Federal National Council 2023 in all emirates of the country, from the age group over 36 years, reached about 273 candidates, or 88.35% of the total number of candidates.

The National Elections Committee received applications for candidacy through the link (tarashah.uaenec.ae) available on the committee’s website: www.uaenec.ae, and its smart application (National Elections Committee.uaenec) available on the Apple Store and Google Play, as well as via (9) Registration centers distributed throughout the Emirates, for those who were unable to register for candidacy through the committee’s website or its smart application.

According to the timetable for the Federal National Council elections 2023; Immediately following the announcement of the preliminary list of candidates, the door for filing appeals against the candidates will be opened in the period from (26) to (28) of this August.

The National Elections Committee will respond to all appeals submitted during the period from (29) to (31) of this month, provided that the final list of candidates will be announced on (2) September 2023 AD.

According to the approved timetable for the elections, the electoral campaigns will start on (11) September and will continue for (23) days, provided that the last date for the withdrawal of candidates is the date (26) September, and that applications for the names of candidates’ agents must be submitted within (27) and (28) September, according to the conditions set forth in the executive instructions for the elections.

