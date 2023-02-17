The Federal National Council will hold its fifth session of the fourth regular session of the seventeenth legislative term, next Wednesday, under the chairmanship of Council Speaker Saqr Ghobash, to discuss the issue of “Regulating Volunteer Work”.

Council members direct seven questions to the Minister of Health and Community Protection, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, and Minister of Community Development, Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei,

According to the session’s agenda, member Obaid Khalfan Al Salami will address two questions to the Minister of Health and Community Protection and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, about the “visa to explore job opportunities” and about the “visa system granted to some nationalities and its impact on the security and stability of the state.”

The members of the council will also ask the Minister of Community Development five questions, as member Afra Bakhit Al-Aleili will ask a question about “the implementation of Article 25 of the Wadima Law”, and member Shatha Saeed Al-Naqbi will ask a question about the “Social Support Program”, and member Obaid Khalfan Al-Salami will ask two questions about “ Restructuring the social support program for low-income people” and about “inflation allowances within the social support program for low-income people,” while member Sabreen Hassan Al-Yamahi asked a question about “diversification and expansion of food subsidy outlets for low-income people.”

limited”.