The Constitutional, Legislative Affairs and Appeals Committee of the Federal National Council, during a meeting it held under the chairmanship of the First Vice-President of the Council, Chairman of the Committee, Hamad Ahmed Al-Rahoumi, yesterday, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Dubai, began discussing the issue of the Ministry of Interior’s policy regarding drug control.

The committee will discuss the issue of the Ministry of Interior’s policy on drug control within two axes: the ministry’s strategy in combating the spread of drugs, and coordination and cooperation between the Ministry of Interior and the federal and local authorities concerned with drug control.

The Council’s Health and Environmental Affairs Committee, during a meeting held yesterday, chaired by the second vice-chairman of the council, Na’ma Abdullah Al Sharhan, discussed the issue of the government’s policy in the matter of water security, in the presence of representatives of the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, the Environment Agency in Fujairah, the Environment Protection and Development Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, and representatives of the Association Emirates Nature.

During the meeting, they discussed the challenges facing the water sector in the country, the proposed solutions, and the coordination mechanism with the concerned authorities to intensify measures that contribute to rationalizing the consumption of water resources.

The meeting reviewed the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, which aims to ensure the sustainability and continuity of access to water during normal and emergency conditions, in line with state laws and the specifications of the World Health Organization, and contribute to the prosperity and prosperity of society and the sustainability of the growth of the national economy.

While the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Council, in its meeting held yesterday under the chairmanship of the Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, continued to discuss the issue of the impact of legislation regulating labor market activities on economic changes in the country, in the presence of a number of specialists.

In its meeting, the committee reviewed the axes of the topic, which is the study of the impact of the law in supporting economic establishments in the country and achieving balance between all stakeholders, and the impact of legislation regulating labor market activities on the future goals and strategies of the country and the UAE Vision 2071.

It also reviewed the regulating legislation and the possibility of developing it to support the business sector in the country.