Next Wednesday, the Federal National Council, chaired by Saqr Ghobash, will discuss a draft federal law regarding amending some provisions of Federal Law No. (10) of 2002 regarding the practice of the veterinary profession, and it will ask nine questions to government representatives.

According to the agenda of the session, which will be held in the Zayed Hall at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the members of the Council will ask four questions to the Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, two questions to the Minister of Justice, Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al-Nuaimi, and three questions to the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Muhammad Al-Muhairi.

The Council will discuss the report of the Committee on Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources regarding the recommendations of the topic “Regulating Voluntary Work”, and the report of the Committee on Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Information Affairs regarding the recommendations of the topic “The Policy of the General Authority for Sports regarding the support and development of the sports sector in the country”, which they discussed in sessions previous board.