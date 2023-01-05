Next Wednesday, the Federal National Council, chaired by Council Speaker Saqr Ghobash, will discuss a draft federal law regarding the amendment of some provisions of Federal Law No. (4) of 2015 regarding private health facilities, and a draft federal law regarding the practice of some health professions.

Council members will ask four questions to the Minister of Health and Community Protection and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs Abdul Rahman Al Owais, as member Obaid Al Salami will ask two questions about “a visa to explore job opportunities” and “the visa system granted to some nationalities and its impact on the security and stability of the state.” The member also directs Muhammad Al-Kashf, two questions about “Al-Rafaa Health Center”, and “merging the health card with the identity.”