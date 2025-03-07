

03/07/2025



Updated at 2:13 p.m.





The National Court has admitted the precautionary measure requested by Booking.com to suspend the payment of the fine of 413 million euros imposed last year by the CNMC due to an alleged abuse of dominance. The National Court decision has … been revealed by the online giant of the accommodation reserves and frees him from paying the amount of the fine while the court continues with the investigation.

«We are satisfied that the National Court has completely suspended the decision of the CNMC while our appeal is resolved. In Booking.com we do not agree with the initial decision of the CNMC and we believe that it negatively impacts both partners and consumers, ”they have expressed from the company in a statement.

The competition fine, the most amount of its history, was announced in July 2024 after understanding the regulator that since 2019 the platform would have undertaken to two domain position abuses, such as demanding from hotels not to sell for their own channels at prices below those offered on its platform.

