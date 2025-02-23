The National Court supports the use of the chats of the former number two of the interior to investigate the dirty war to Podemos

The National Court has endorsed the use of WhatsApp conversations of former number two of Interior Francisco Martínez in the cause of the dirty war to Podemos. The chats were obtained through the seizure of Martínez’s mobile in another investigation to the political brigade, that of the parapolicial espionage to Luis Bárcenas or Kitchen case, and constitute a pillar of the complaint presented by the political party for the police maneuvers he suffered and investigated by Judge Santiago Pedraz.

The National Court’s investigation begins to square the dirty war puzzle against Podemos

In those audios, among others, Martínez’s request to a commissioner appears to seek harmful information for the deputies of Podemos who had been elected in the elections of December 2015. In the cause of the National Court, Francisco Martínez is the accused with greater rank. Of the four equally investigated police officers, three appear in these chats talking to him, although the cause against one of them, Enrique García Castaño, has declined for his serious state of health.

The former Secretary of State stated that the chats where the signs of the maneuvers against Podemos appear had already been expressed by the judge of the Kitchen case, Manuel García Castellón, and that therefore its diffusion was prohibited and there was no place to incorporate the incorporation into the Cause of Pedraz. He also assured that the judicial use of the chats invaded their intimacy.

A court chaired by the president of the Criminal Chamber, Alfonso Guevara, has denied Martínez’s claims. “The fact that these communications had been the subject of expurg by the Central Court of Instruction number 6 does not mean that, they can automatically be discarded as an investigation diligence in another procedure with another different object and that they could have an impact on it, and that are intended to clarify the facts ”, collects the car, to which eldiario.es has had access.

From the complaint of Podemos, Pedraz has been investigating Martínez for a year and the police for criminal organization, seizure and revelation of secrets, administrative prevarication, embezzlement and documentary falsehood. The instruction of the cause has allowed testimonies of police who have recognized the actions against Podemos and also reports of the units involved that, although they try to frame in a usual investigation work, admit the investigations to Pablos Iglesias and other responsible for the formation of the training already being public charges.

In one of the conversations that Martínez has failed to leave out of the cause, the former Secretary of State of Interior tells Commissioner Enrique García Castaño: “Those of Podemos who had a history, could you confirm something?” Commissioner Enrique García Castaño replies that “nothing.” “Cagüenlaputa!” Unchanges Francisco Martínez. The police also tells him that another command is in charge of doing those searches. This second commissioner, Germán Rodríguez Castiñeira, confirmed the petition in his statement as investigated before the judge although he added that he refused to do it.

Bolivar operation

One of the most striking advances has been the contribution to the court of a report written by one of the police who participated in two of the maneuvers against the formation that had the most repercussion: the trip to New York to collect from a former minister of Hugo Chávez alleged Tests of the irregular financing of Podemos and the efforts to try to give consistency to dosier Pisa (Pablo Iglesias Sociedad Anónima). Podemos has made Judge Pedraz ask the police for all documents that integrated the so -called Venus and Bolívar operations.

Seven secret reports reveal that the Police recruited an involved in scams for dirty war against Podemos



Out of the judicial case, Eldiario.es has revealed that the Political Brigade recruited a lawyer with a history of fraud to achieve testimonies against Podemos among old Venezuelan hierarchs. The lawyer traveled to Miami to meet with possible confidants and prepared seven reports that are still housed in the police intelligence databases. One of his clients, Javier Alvarado Ochoa, avoided extradition to the United States after starting to collaborate with the police providing information, finally without contrast, or directly false, against Podemos.