The future of Chinese businessman Gao Ping and porn actor Ignacio Jordá, Nacho Vidal, passes through the dock of the accused. Magistrate José Luis Calama, investigating judge of the National Court, has ordered this Tuesday to open an oral trial against both for their alleged involvement in the mafia plot dismantled by the Police in October 2012 and baptized as Operation Emperor. The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office – which requests a sentence of 74 years in prison for the first and 11 years in prison and a fine of 50 million euros for the second – considers that the two participated in a “criminal macro-organization” dedicated to systematic fraud tax and money laundering.

Throughout the investigation, the investigators discovered the existence of an alleged criminal network structured on several levels. The first was led by Ping, 58 years old, settled in Spain since 1989 and who, among other occupations, presented himself as an art promoter. According to Anti-Corruption, Ping exercised tight control over his subordinates, against whom he did not hesitate to use “physical force or violence”, and was actually importing about 1,000 containers a year of bazaar items made in China, whose content was not declared upon arrival. In this way, the sale of these products generated huge amounts of money in cash, which he allegedly later diverted abroad to hide it.

To achieve this, Ping required the involvement of the second level of the plot: the so-called “intermediaries”. These were in charge of putting the businessman in contact with third parties who had money in tax havens and who wanted to repatriate it without declaring it to the treasury. Then, according to the investigation, Ping handed over the agreed cash funds to them, in exchange for them sending the same amounts to China from their accounts abroad. Among those involved in this part of the network is the Belgian octogenarian François Leiser, an old acquaintance of the Police who has dedicated himself for decades to ensuring that large fortunes do not pay taxes. The Prosecutor’s Office asks that he be sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Also participating in the alleged criminal organization were, among others, Linzhen Yang, Ping’s wife, for whom the public ministry is requesting 30 years and three months in prison; the businessman Rafael Pallardó (15 years in prison) and his partner, María José Jordá (11 years), Nacho Vidal’s sister, who used the latter’s company to evade money. According to handwritten notes seized from Gao Ping’s wife, between February 2011 and December 2012, Pallardó allegedly evaded China about 14 million euros, for which he charged a commission of 180,000 euros.

Calama, which imposes bail of more than 100 million euros on Ping and his wife, attributes to the defendants the crimes of criminal organization, bribery, threats, illegal detention, money laundering and document fraud, among others. The instructor describes a “complex international criminal macro-organization”, which used a tangle of shell companies and figureheads. “One of the routes used by the plot for money laundering and tax fraud consisted of the centralized collection of money in polygons of Cobo Calleja, in Fuenlabrada (Madrid), for its subsequent remission abroad outside the legally established channels. ”, describe the researchers, who explain that the network was also dedicated to evading funds through the massive shipment by road of false remittances from immigrants to other EU States, from there to send them to China with human couriers who hid the bills in his body and luggage when they flew to the Asian country.