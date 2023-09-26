The defendants in the trial against the Mallorcan branch of the Los Angeles del Infierno gang, in January at the National Court. ZIPI ARAGON (EFE)

The National Court has ruled out that the Majorcan branch of Los Angeles del Infierno, the motorcycle gang founded in the United States and with tentacles in different countries, formed a “criminal organization” on the Spanish island. The court, which this Tuesday sentenced 32 of the 45 defendants to minimum sentences, emphasizes that “it has not been proven” that the defendants were part of “a hierarchical criminal structure, with pretensions of permanence and in which each of its members adopts a specific role.” “They do not constitute a true criminal enterprise,” emphasizes the sentence of the magistrates, who have thus destroyed one of the main claims of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

During the trial, held between last January and February, the public ministry closed a massive pact with 35 of the accused, many of whom admitted to the crime of belonging to a “criminal organization” (also others such as prostitution, money laundering and threats). . This agreement meant that they were satisfied with the story that the Prosecutor’s Office put on the table, pointing out the Los Ángeles del Infierno organization as a criminal group; but it included, in turn, that the prison sentences handed down against them would be replaced by a financial fine, avoiding imprisonment.

However, the refusal of a dozen to sign that deal has allowed the court to analyze and rule on the crime of criminal organization. And, finally, he has discarded it. No one has been convicted of it: not even those who admitted it at the hearing.

The judges explain that “many” of the accused, who had settled in Mallorca, were linked to the biker gang; and admit that they committed crimes. But the magistrates affirm that it has not been proven that they did it “under the protection of the association.” “It has not been proven that Los Angeles del Infierno is a perfectly structured organization, which carries out internal control of its members in a coercive or violent manner, with a strong hierarchical character and iron discipline,” says the sentence handed down this Tuesday, which highlights : “[No] it is known that [sea una] criminal enterprise dedicated to obtaining benefits to be deposited in a common fund and with them meet the needs of said structure and prolong the alleged criminal activities. In that sense, for example, the resolution insists that “regular meetings among its members have not been described to prepare for illegal operations,” or where a distribution of tasks is demonstrated, with a stable leadership that would give the orders.

For this reason, the National Court has acquitted 13 of the accused: among them, Frank Armin Hanebuth, who was president of the Hell’s Angels in Hannover (Germany) and head of the group based in Mallorca. The rest have been sentenced to minimum sentences. For all those who reached an agreement with the public ministry, it has been decreed that the sentences be replaced by a financial fine: among others, the nine years and six months in prison decreed for Khalil Youssafi, vice president of the small group created on the Spanish island. And, none of those who refused to agree with the Prosecutor’s Office and have been sentenced have been sentenced to more than two years in prison – so they will avoid imprisonment if they have no criminal record or have already served that sentence in provisional prison.

In addition, mitigating circumstances are applied to the 32 convicted: undue delays, to all; and confession, to those who admitted the facts.

In its indictment, the Prosecutor’s Office explained that Los Angeles del Infierno was founded in 1948 in the United States and, from there, has spread over decades to other areas of the world, through the creation of local groups called “chapters.” According to his thesis, they landed in Mallorca in 2009: “This implementation in the Balearic Islands was a consequence of the band’s strategy at a European level, motivated by its geographical location, the existence of hostess businesses, the possibility of money laundering and trafficking. of drugs, and by the presence of a foreign resident population, which facilitated extortion practices,” detailed the public ministry.

An ETA member admits a double attack in Alicante and Benidorm In another trial held this Tuesday at the National Court, ETA member Asier Eceiza has admitted his participation in the double bomb attack perpetrated on July 22, 2003 in two hotels in Alicante and Benidorm, which left 14 injured — two of them seriously. —. The terrorist, who has reached an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, has accepted the 182 years in prison that the public ministry has finally requested for him, of which he will serve a maximum of 20 years. The accusation initially requested a punishment of 268 years in prison. See also The general spoke about the ability of Russian air defense systems to destroy Storm Shadow missiles Eceiza had already been acquitted twice (in 2020 and 2021) for the Alicante and Benidorm attacks. The National Court considered that there was insufficient evidence against him. But, last April, the Supreme Court ordered a repeat of the trial after considering that those sentences were based “on arbitrary and illogical reasons.” This new hearing was then set for this Tuesday, to which the ETA member has arrived with a condition that did not exist until now: the court already sentenced him last January to 19 years in prison for participating in the murder of Juan Priede, a socialist councilor. of Orio (Gipuzkoa), in 2002.