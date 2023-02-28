Civil Guard agents inspect the remains of the vehicle exploded by a sticky bomb, in Sallent de Gállego (Huesca), in August 2000.

Manuel García-Castellón, judge of the National Court, has reopened the proceedings on the murder of two civil guards in Sallent de Gállego (Huesca) in the year 2000 perpetrated by ETA. The magistrate has made the decision after receiving a complaint for crimes of genocide against ten former leaders of the terrorist group, presented by the Spanish Association against Impunity and for the advancement of Human Rights.

According to a resolution dated this Monday, to which EL PAÍS has had access, the judge has reopened the investigation and has informed the Prosecutor’s Office so that it can rule. At the moment, he has not charged any of the ten former leaders of the criminal organization against whom the complaint is directed.

The Spanish Association against Impunity, headed by the lawyer Miguel Ángel Rodríguez Arias, thus seeks to open a new way to prosecute the crimes of the terrorist group in the National Court. The group maintains that ETA deployed an “attempted genocide policy”, which would make it possible to declare 327 of the 379 unresolved crimes committed by the band indefeasible – in addition to other attacks, such as 11-M, the jihadist attack perpetrated on 11 February. March 2004 in Madrid.

ETA ended the life of the civil guards Irene Fernández and José Ángel de Jesús, aged 32 and 22 respectively, on August 20, 2000. The gang planted a sticky bomb in the Nissan Patrol with which they were preparing to start their usual surveillance round first thing in the morning. She lost her life on the spot, while he died two hours later, after being admitted to the San Jorge de Huesca hospital with very serious injuries.

Irene Fernández Pereda and José Ángel de Jesús Encinas, the two agents assassinated by ETA. efe

The complaint by the Spanish Association against Impunity is directed against ten former ETA leaders: Miguel Gracia Arregui, alias Inaki de Renteria; Mikel Albisu, mikel antza; Maria Soledad Iparraguirre, Anboto; Juan Carlos Iglesias, Gaddafi; Asier Oyarzabal, Balza; Vicente Goicoetxea, willy; Ainhoa ​​Mugica, Olga; Ramon Sagarzazu, ramontxo; Javier Garcia Gaztelu, txapote; and Juan Antonio Olarra, Jokin. According to the complaint, they were part of the leadership of the gang and, therefore, represented “the apex and hierarchical chain of command of the terrorist organization at the time of the events.”

With the decision of Manuel García-Castellón, at least nine summaries have already been reactivated against a total of 23 former leaders of the gang, according to the count of EL PAÍS. “ETA, since the beginning of the 1980s, has been established on the basis of a hierarchy based on rigid discipline, which, under cover of the secrecy of its leadership or executive committee, assumes all management functions. So that there is nothing that that leadership does not control, promote or direct ”, has exposed Judge Alejandro Abascal, also an instructor of the Court, in another case.