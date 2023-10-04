Germà Gordó, former CDC manager and Mas’s former right-hand man, in an archive image. Toni Albir (EFE)

The Criminal Chamber of the National Court has ordered the reopening of the investigation into the alleged irregular donations delivered by senior officials of the defunct CDC (Democratic Convergence of Catalonia) to the party itself in the form of smurf —a laundering technique that consists of depositing small amounts of money into a checking account so as not to attract the attention of the agencies. Through a resolution signed on September 8, the court has accepted an appeal from the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and has reversed the decision of the investigating judge Santiago Pedraz, who ordered the investigations to be archived last June due to lack of evidence. This summary is a derivative of the case 3%which addresses the alleged irregular financing of the political force and which is still pending trial.

Faced with Pedraz’s criteria, the Chamber considers that sufficient evidence has been put on the table to “continue with the investigation” of the smurf, which has kept a dozen former senior CDC officials under suspicion, such as former treasurers Daniel Osàcar and Andreu Viloca; the former manager Germà Gordó, who was counselor of Justice and right-hand man of former Catalan president Artur Mas; and the former regional councilors Felip Puig, Irene Rigau, Jordi Jané and Pere Macias. As stated in the court’s resolution, the investigator must now resume the case and request the “timely” reports to “determine the existence of possible criminal conduct for the crime of money laundering,” as well as require documentation on the banking movements of the charged on dates close to the donations.

The Prosecutor’s Office suspects that Convergència concocted a complex illegal financing system. And, among other maneuvers, he gave several of his leaders money that he had obtained irregularly – for example, from businessmen who expected a return -, with the aim that these senior officials would deposit it into the party in the form of a donation. to introduce it into the “legal economic circuit”. “[Habría] donations, made by companies to foundations directly related to political formation, which would involve authentic bribery behavior to obtain the awarding of contracts through public organizations dependent on the Generalitat of Catalonia, in such a way that the relevant people of the indicated party had a decisive influence. to the Catalan administration to benefit the donor companies,” Anticorrupción adds in the summary.

However, Pedraz decided last June to archive this line of research—the main part of the case 3% Yes, he sent her to trial in 2022. The investigating magistrate considered that he did not have sufficient evidence to put those accused by the smurf; since, in his opinion, “there is no evidence whatsoever to prove” that the suspicious donations respond to a “mechanism for the emergence of black money.” “There is also no evidence that the money that could have been delivered to the militants had an illicit origin and even that, if it had, those investigated were aware that the money delivered had an alleged origin in a previous criminal act,” the judge pointed out. to provisionally close the case.

