Manuel García-Castellón, magistrate of the National Court, has decreed the release of retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo after having requested it this Wednesday by the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office, as confirmed by legal sources. The public prosecutor’s office presented its petition regarding the former agent of the National Police, who had been in provisional prison since November 2017, after the clash with the National Court, which issued a car on Tuesday rejecting the appeal presented to try to advance the first judgment against him. The start of that oral hearing has been set for December 13, more than a month after Villarejo reaches the maximum four years that he can remain in prison on a preventive basis and without a judgment against it.

The public prosecutor had requested this Wednesday the instructor of the case, Manuel García-Castellón, that before his next and inevitable release from prison, he should be released. According to the agency, it does not make sense to maintain this exceptional measure when its motivation was to ensure the presence of the investigated person in the trial. Of course, he asked that they impose precautionary measures: withdrawal of passport, periodic appearances before the courts and the prohibition to leave Spain. A requirement that the magistrate has accepted.

García-Castellón and the Prosecutor’s Office have opposed the release for more than three years. Both parties considered the provisional imprisonment justified given the risk of criminal repetition, the possibility of destroying vital evidence for the investigation or fleeing the country. The instructor has reiterated on different occasions that he can take advantage of to escape given his “connections abroad” and his important “economic capacity”. Circumstances that persist, according to the investigators, who consider that the integration of his family into the criminal organization led by Villarejo – “specifically, his wife” and one of his children – is “increasingly accredited”, in addition to recalling that He found documentation with false “plurality of identities” that could be used for the “planning of an escape”.

The initial Anticorruption plans, now frustrated, went through the division of the case into separate lines of investigation to be able to convict Villarejo in one of them before reaching four years in preventive prison, while the rest of the instruction was continued. The first two (Iron and Pintor) were sent to trial on July 13, 2020, but the National Court that will judge the plot – made up of magistrates Ángela Murillo, Carmen Paloma González and Fermín Javier Echarri – agreed to unite both in a single oral hearing together with a third (Land). And they set their date for December 13. As they explained in their car this Tuesday, due to the existence of other delayed oral hearings and postponements due to the pandemic, it was impossible to advance the deadlines so that there would be a sentence before November.

Battle between the Prosecutor’s Office and the Court

The clash between the Prosecutor’s Office and the court has been intense. After deciding to put together these three separate pieces in a first macro-trial, the magistrates agreed to annul the provisional prison dictated against Villarejo by those same lines of investigation. That measure did not imply that the commissioner was already free, since his preventive confinement is still in force for the rest of the macrocause. But, as the public prosecutor criticized, it prevented the oral hearing from being brought forward by removing its “preferential” status over others because it was no longer a process involving a prisoner. In fact, Anticorrupción described the decision of the Hearing as “not responsible option” and said that it was not motivated enough.

A few words to which the judges responded on Tuesday: “What it cannot pretend is to mark the agenda of the Chamber’s indications. First, because it completely ignores the list of pending cases. And second, because it is unaware of the material availabilities of the capable trial rooms, capable of supporting an oral trial of the characteristics such as the one at hand, ”the magistrates’ order attacked, stating that, due to scheduling problems, although had continued as a preventive prisoner in those three rooms, the trial could not have been set until, “at the earliest”, the end of October or November 2021. “Therefore, it was certainly impossible and unlikely that a sentence would have been handed down prior to the end of the maximum prison term (November 3, 2021), with the intention of the Prosecutor’s Office to transfer said procedural burden in an incomprehensible way to the Chamber ”, charged the judges.

Villarejo’s lawyer also asks for freedom

Villarejo’s defense did not expect this latest movement from the Prosecutor’s Office, as confirmed by sources in his environment, who believed that the Public Ministry would bet on keeping him in jail until November, when he reaches those four years that he can remain in preventive prison at most. In fact, the attorney for the commissioner, Antonio García Cabrera, had also moved a file and presented a document on Wednesday at the National Court to request the release of his client.

“Villarejo will no longer be able to be tried or, eventually, sentenced within the maximum legal term established in our legal system”, underlines the lawyer in his brief, to which EL PAÍS had access: “These circumstances have already inevitably declined all the purposes that allow the adoption of a measure that, out of respect for the fundamental rights that are affected, must be exceptional, subsidiary, provisional and proportionate ”. According to the lawyer, not only is there no risk that he will escape before the trial, but the thesis of guaranteeing his presence at the oral hearing through the provisional provision loses sense, since he will inevitably have to leave before jail.

The defense of the retired commissioner even resorts to the decorations he obtained in the Police to argue that he will not flee: “He is a man of honor who has always faced up to his commitments and obligations as a public servant, with very relevant services to Spain and his safety, which has earned him, among other distinctions and recognitions, three crosses of police merit. Two of them, with a red badge, granted in 2009 and 2013 by police services that represented distinguished and extraordinary events with patent risk or personal danger ”.

The Podemos political party, represented as a popular accusation, has regretted the judge’s decision: “It’s hard to understand. There is a high risk of leakage ”.