The imam of Badajoz, Adel Najjar Mohamed, will be able to return home this Friday after his arrest on Wednesday for alleged crimes of jihadist terrorism. Manuel García-Castellón, investigating judge of the National Court, has agreed to the release of the religious and has rejected the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, which requested that he be placed in preventive detention on bail of 5,000 euros. Of course, the magistrate has established precautionary measures against the imam, whose passport has been withdrawn, he has been prohibited from leaving the country and obliged to appear in court every 15 days.

The General Information Commissariat of the National Police activated a new anti-jihadist operation on Wednesday and arrested six people in Madrid, Badajoz, Zaragoza and Valencia. Among them, Najjar. According to investigation sources, the investigations focus on an alleged plot to finance Syrian Islamist terrorism. The other five arrested are Fady Kutayni Assi, Ghasoub Alabrash Ghalyoun, Omar Mahmoud Jobarani, Mohamed Yaber Aldroubi Al Hussaini and Fawaz Nahhas Al Afandi.

In addition to the imam of Bajadoz, the other five suspects were also released this Friday after being handed over to the National Court. The judge has decided that four of them should not sleep in jail – he has imposed the same precautionary measures on them as on the religious. And for the fifth, Ghasoub Alabrash Ghalyoun, the magistrate had ordered his entry into preventive detention on bail of 20,000 euros, but the accused has already paid that amount and, therefore, has been released.

The Police maintain that the six detainees are part of a “criminal network” dedicated to financing terrorism. “Since the beginning of the Syrian conflict in 2011, those investigated acted in an organized manner, cooperating in a campaign to raise and send money, whose final destination was the jihadist militia Jaysh Al Islam, affiliated with Al Qaeda in Syria,” explained the institution in a press release, where it adds that they sent more than 300,000 euros, “using as coverage a campaign to collect donations for humanitarian aid to orphaned children.”

This anti-jihadist operation has as its origin a previous one by the General Information Commissariat. According to the agents, while investigating in 2019 a Syrian clan based in Spain that “maintained close ties with Al Qaeda,” they found out that this alleged terrorist financing network existed. According to the Police, this plot used several Spanish associations to send money to “an alleged humanitarian organization called Al Bashaer, which operated mainly in an area of ​​Syria controlled by jihadist militias.”

According to investigations, the NGO was founded as an association to help mujahideen orphans, but it actually diverted part of the money collected in Spain to the jihadist militia Jaysh Al Islam. The investigation already led to the arrest of three alleged members of the network in March 2021. Now, the Police point out that the six arrested this week were also part of the collection network; and adds that they played “fundamental functions in sustaining criminal activities for at least eight years”: “They advertised deceptive fundraising campaigns, channeled money transfers from donors to the supposed NGO and sent their own money.”

After being placed at the disposal of the judge, the Prosecutor’s Office only requested that Omar Mahmoud Jobarani be placed in provisional prison without bail, due to “the existence of solid evidence of shipments of money and goods for terrorist financing.” For the imam of Badajoz and for two other defendants (Fady Kutayni Assi and Fawaz Nahhas Al Afandi), the prosecution requested evasive detention with the payment of bail of 5,000 euros. For Ghasoub Alabrash Ghalyoun, he demanded the same measure with a bail of 20,000 euros. And for Ghasoub Alabrash Ghalyoun, the public ministry requested his release with a ban on leaving Spain.

