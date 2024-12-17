The National Court releases Luis Bárcenas on conditional release

Luis Bárcenas is released on parole. The prison surveillance court of the National Court has granted this measure to the former treasurer of the Popular Party convicted in several pieces of the Gürtel case, finding that he has already served two thirds of his prison sentences, has paid all his fines, has repented and He has also participated in various programs for inmates serving time in prison for economic crimes. Bárcenas, who had been in the third degree of prison since March, will not have to return to prison but will have to communicate any change in his address and also if he is convicted in any other pending case.

The former treasurer and former senator of the PP has been considered one of the ringleaders of the macro-cause of corruption called Gürtel, from which half a dozen final sentences have emerged that have certified the symbiotic union of a plot of businessmen with the PP in territories and towns where he governed. The Supreme Court ruling that confirmed the financing of the party with the plot already imposed 29 years in prison for Bárcenas. Recently, the Supreme Court has left his sentence for paying for the reform of the PP headquarters with black money from its ‘box B’ to eight months in prison.