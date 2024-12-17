The Penitentiary Surveillance Court of the National Court has granted conditional freedom to the former treasurer of the PP convicted in the Gürtel case, Luis Bárcenas, once he has served two thirds of his sentence, he has paid the civil liability in full, has shown his repentance and has undergone programs for prisoners sentenced for economic crimes. He had been in third grade for several months now.

The decision is agreed upon at the proposal of the Treatment Board of the Victoria Kent Social Integration Center and with the endorsement of the Prosecutor’s Office, which did not object considering that on September 20 he served two thirds of his sentence and the rest were given of legal requirements, including the payment of more than four and a half million euros in civil liability.

In an order notified this Tuesday, the magistrate also reasons that in September 2025 he will have exceeded three quarters of the sentence and that in three years he will have settled it in its entirety. He points out that it has also weighed in his favor that there is repentance and recognition of the facts, a positive lifestyle, absence of psychopathological disorders and a high tolerance for frustration.

He also values ​​that he has carried out the PIDECO program for inmates convicted of economic crimes, that he is motivated to change, learning and personal development, that he has not missed any of the sessions, that he has actively participated in the meetings, that he has been supportive of his colleagues, has been frank and has carried out all the required tasks with a critical and reflective attitude, as detailed in the order.









The years that have passed prevent repetition

Against them, the repetition of the crime, the seriousness of the crimes, the social alarm and the length of the sentence pending completion. Regarding the first, the sentencing court already took it into account when imposing the sentence and the evolution since then has been positive.

Regarding the repetition of the crime, it points out that it must be assessed with a view to the future and it is practically impossible for the inmate to repeat the crimes given the years that have passed. As for the social alarm, he understands that it is significantly reduced due to the age of the events and the favorable prognosis for reintegration.

Finally, regarding the time pending compliance, he explains that both Bárcenas’ attitude and the good use of exit permits, as well as his passage through the 100.2 regime and the third degree, “allow, together with the rest of the variables, to consider that “It is the right time to access the proposed conditional release.”

You will, however, have to establish your address and communicate any change to the court, as well as appear before the CIS social services and continue with your work activity.