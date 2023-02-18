The Contentious-Administrative Chamber dismisses Repsol’s appeal because now paralyzing the “solidarity of great fortunes” tax does not entail irreparable damage to the affected companies
The National Court has refused to suspend in a precautionary manner the order approved on February 2 by the Ministry of Finance and Public Function, which introduced a temporary tax on energy and credit companies (banks). The Contentious-Administrative Chamber has resolved a first appeal from one of these companies
#National #Court #refuses #suspend #government #tax #banks #energy #companies
Leave a Reply