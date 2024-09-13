The National Court corrected this Friday the sentence imposed last April on Commissioner Carlos Salamanca, who was responsible for borders at Madrid-Barajas airport and a friend of Commissioner José Manuel Villarejo. The court had sentenced him to five years and eight months in prison for receiving money and luxury gifts from businessmen in exchange for giving preferential treatment to his clients and relatives at the Madrid airport; but the Court of Appeal later annulled that sentence and forced the judges to write a new one because the first one lacked clarity in the proven facts and presented contradictions. The new ruling, notified this Friday, reduces the punishment to three years and three months after modifying the type of passive bribery attributed to the commissioner.

The judges have upheld the three-month prison sentence for the other defendant in this case, lawyer Francisco Menéndez, for a continuing crime of active bribery with the mitigating circumstance of collaboration. During the trial held last January, Menéndez admitted to the court that he gave a multitude of gifts to the Barajas commissioner so that he would give “privileged treatment” to his clients at Gepetrol, who would later also hire Villarejo.

The ruling states that it is proven that Salamanca has been accepting gifts of a “luxury” nature, which in some cases – such as that of the now deceased businessman Fernando Luengo – the executives gave him as a mere courtesy and in consideration of his position, and in other cases – such as that of the also accused Francisco Menéndez Rubio – with the aim of giving preferential treatment to his clients from Equatorial Guinea and their families when they arrived at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, where the police officer worked. But the judges now point out that there is no evidence that this better treatment “was materialized in any specific act from which said passengers who came to Madrid were beneficiaries.”

Among the gifts that have been proven to have been received by the commissioner, the sentence mentions the delivery of high-end cars, watches, money and trips worth almost half a million euros “for himself and for the enjoyment of his closest relatives.”

The trial of Salamanca and Menéndez was the second oral hearing held in Villarejo case. These two defendants are essential to understanding the investigations against the retired commissioner, since the anonymous complaint that gave rise to the Villarejo macro-investigation is attributed to Menéndez, who later collaborated with the investigators and explained that Salamanca introduced him to the retired commissioner and admitted having acted as an intermediary so that senior Gepetrol executives could do business with Villarejo.