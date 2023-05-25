The leader of EH Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi, during an electoral act held last Monday. H.Bilbao (Europa Press)

The Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court has announced this Thursday that one of the ETA members that make up the electoral lists of EH Bildu has pending a sentence of absolute disqualification from public office. This is Sara Majarenas, who is running for the 28-M municipal elections in Astigarraga (Gipuzkoa) as number 10 of the coalition abertzale; and whom the National Court sentenced in 2007 for integration into a terrorist organization, illegal possession of weapons and falsification of an official document. The public ministry has detailed that the court has notified it of this circumstance in the last few hours and that it has already brought it to the attention of the Zone Electoral Board.

The presence of 44 convicted of terrorism on the EH Bildu lists —according to the Covite victims’ association, which specified that seven of them are sentenced for blood crimes— marked the first week of the campaign. Dignity and Justice, another group of victims, took the case to the Prosecutor’s Office, which then ruled out action against the candidates because, after reviewing their criminal records, it did not find “any circumstance” that prevented them from going to the polls.

However, through a statement, the public ministry has explained that this Thursday it has received a letter from the Criminal Chamber of the Court, which details that Majarenas has an unliquidated sentence of absolute disqualification. As the EFE agency has added, the court has also notified the ETA member this morning that his disqualification sentence ends in 2028.

Dignity and Justice has attacked the public accusation: “The Prosecutor’s Office has not done its job. He did not dedicate a single day to analyzing the complaint that we presented to him with the ETA members who were part of the EH Bildu lists for the elections on May 28″, criticized Daniel Portero, president of this group and deputy of the PP in the Assembly of Madrid. As announced by the association, this Wednesday afternoon they presented complaints to the Electoral Board and the Court to report that “at least there was one ETA member, Sara Majarenas, still disqualified and, therefore, with an express prohibition of justice to appear in any elections”.

The Prosecutor’s Office has defended that, until this Thursday, it had not received the information from the court. Also, it has added that the existence of a pending disqualification sentence “does not imply a criminal offense” and, therefore, it maintains its decision not to initiate an investigation into the EH Bildu lists – as requested by Dignity and Justice to try to open it in this way. a way to outlaw the coalition abertzale—. “It is the responsibility of the corresponding electoral boards to control the legality of the candidacies presented by political parties, federations, coalitions and groups that intend to contest the elections,” the public ministry has riveted this Thursday.

Majarenas, arrested in 2005, was sentenced to 13 years and 10 months in prison for belonging to the lift command from ETA; as well as an absolute disqualification for a period of 10 years greater than the duration of the sentence imposed, according to Dignidad y Justicia. In 2019, the ex-partner of the terrorist was sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing their daughter in January 2017 in Benifaió (Valencia), while the woman and the minor were on leave in the Valencian prison of Picassent.