The National Court Prosecutor’s Office urges the Government to act against 250 agricultural piracy companies in Doñana

The Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court has identified 250 companies and professionals who carried out illegal water extractions in the aquifers of the Natural Space of Doñana, so it urges the requirement of environmental responsibility and imposes prevention and repair measures. The claim is made to the Ministry of State for the Environment, under the Ministry for Ecological Transition, while advocating the “Temporary Suspension of Activities” of these farms if they continue with their extractions.

According to a document provided Friday by the Prosecutor’s Office, the actions led by prosecutor Manuel Campoy Miñarro and carried out by the Central Operational Unit of the Civil Guard, have allowed the conclusion of the existence, during the temporary period investigated of 2022 and 2023 , of a situation of “massive, systemic extraction, simultaneous, persistent, out of control and illegal” of groundwater.

The illegal extraction was starring a “multiplicity of operators that develop economic and professional activities”, which acted without administrative concession and in flows above those allowed, in the groundwater masses that form this set of aquifers.

In Huelva, Sevilla and Cádiz

In total, the headlines of 198 companies and professionals in Huelva have been identified, in the municipal terms of Almonte (15), Bonares (33), Chucena (16), Escacena del Campo (5), Hinojos (4), Lucena del Lucena del Lucena Puerto (80), Manzanilla (20), Moguer (8), La Palma del County (1), Paterna del Campo (4), Rociana del County (4), Villalba del Alcor (3), Villarrasa (4) and Gibraleón (1).

They must be added 51 of Seville in Aznalcóllar (1), Carrión de los Céspedes (1), two sisters (7), Huévar del Aljarafe (5), La Puebla del Río (5), Pilas (20), Villamanrique de The Countess (10), Aznalcázar (1) and Sanlúcar la Mayor (1), and one more in Cádiz, in the town of Sanlúcar de Barrameda

According to the Environmental Responsibility Law and prior to the judicial via, the Prosecutor’s Office has urged the Ministry of State for the Environment, so that, in compliance with the EU principles of “prevention and who pollutes pay”, agrees the imposition of measures that prevent this extraction from continuing and that those responsible repair the environmental damage caused.

“Abusive and illegal” extractions

In your report, remember that the deterioration of the three water masses that feed the Almonte-Marismas aquifer currently persists, as evidenced by a report of the Guadalquivir Hydrographic Confederation (CHG)and continues to cause damage to terrestrial ecosystems that depend directly on these water masses with a “constant alteration of protected areas.”

He also quotes a study by the specialist coach Juan José Pérez Santos of the Technical Unit assigned to the Environment and Urban Planning Unit of the State Attorney General, who has certified that “the decrease in the water level of the aquifer is a generalized fact and not It can be attributed to the natural discharge or the irregularity of rainfall, nor to the combination of both factors. ” In this sense, it points to the existence of “abusive and illegal extractions of groundwater in the environment of the protected natural space of Doñana.”

These extractions, he adds, are the “significant cause of environmental deterioration that this space has been suffering for several decades.”

Restore natural resources

Therefore, the prosecutor Campoy urges the Ministry of State for Environment to force these companies detected to adopt “primary repair measures” in order to “restore or approach to the maximum natural resources or services of natural resources damaged to his basic state ”.

In addition, it considers that other complementary measures must be carried out in case “the full restitution of natural resources” is not given. Thus, it is provided that “a level of natural resources or natural resources services – even, if appropriate, in an alternative place – similar to the one that would have been provided if the damaged place had been restored to its basic state.”

In addition, subsidiary proposes the forced execution of these measures if companies breach with what is told, and “with possibility and imposition of coercive fines.”