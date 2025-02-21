02/21/2025



Updated at 13: 50h.





The National Court Prosecutor’s Office has asked the Ministry for Ecological Transition Act against 250 companies and professionals who are stealing water from Doñana aquifer. Specifically, it urges that these actors are required their environmental responsibility and prevention and repair measures are imposed.

This is the conclusion of the preprocessal actions initiated by the Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court in coordination with the Environment and Urbanism Unit of the FGE in 2023. They tried to respond to the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union that, which, In 2021, he ruled that the water plunder was directly related to the deterioration of this protected area.

The actions led by the prosecutor Manuel Campoy Miñarro and carried out by the Central Operational Unit of the Seprona of the Civil Guard, have concluded that there is “a situation of massive, systemic extraction, simultaneous, persistent, out of control and illegal of groundwater, by a multiplicity of operators, ”according to a letter made public this Friday. It explains that these operators act illegally, not having the administrative concession necessary for water extraction or by extracting more water than they are authorized, and figure in A total of 250 The number of companies and professionals who made illegal extractions of water: they are 198 in Huelva, 51 in Seville and one in Cádiz.

With “prior character to the judicial route,” says the Prosecutor’s Office, the Ministry of Environment has been urged The imposition of measures agrees that prevent the owners of the companies and professionals identified Continue extracting illegally water, as well as «Repair the damage Environmental caused “in compliance with the principles of the European Union of” prevention and who pollutes pays. ”