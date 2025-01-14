The judge of the National Court (AN) Francisco de Jorge has proposed trying the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Ángel María Villar for obtaining a series of contracts between 2007 and 2017 that allegedly caused damage to the entity of 4.5 million euros, including the celebration of several friendlies for the national team with which his son Gorka would have financially benefited.

In the order to move to an abbreviated procedure for this main piece of the so-called ‘Soule case’, the magistrate proposes putting Villar on the bench for continued crimes of unfair administration, business corruption, misappropriation and falsification of commercial documents. Along with Villar, he considers that seven other individuals and one legal entity should go to trial, including the former vice president of the RFEF Juan Padrón and Villar’s son, Gorka Villar Bollaín.

In his account of events, the head of the Central Court of Instruction Number 1 explains that between 2007 and 2017 Ángel María Villar and Juan Antonio Padrón they would have taken advantage of the positions they held as president and vice president to benefit natural and legal persons in his environment.

His actions would have been carried out, the judge maintains, by obtaining contracts in his favor with economic conditions detrimental to the RFEF and also by paying from the entity remunerations that either did not correspond to any benefit. services, or were not provided under the conditions under which they had been agreed. All of this, he specifies, would have meant a loss to the Federation of 4,514,441.72 euros.









Specifically, and at least since 2009, Villar, in connivance with his son Gorka, would have imposed some of the rival teams of the Spanish team to play friendly matches. They would have done so to the detriment of the RFEF and in order to benefit Gorka Villar through the company Sport Advisers SL, by obtaining contracts from the federations that benefited from those matches.

With this action, according to the magistrate, the federal entity would have suffered a loss of at least 3,830,000 euros and Gorka Villar would have obtained income of at least 366,583.08 euros.

Villar would have carried out this action, explains the instructor, evading the control and intervention of all the competent bodies of the RFEF and attributing to his son both the choice of rival teams and the negotiation of the conditions for holding the matches, despite lacking an employment, contractual relationship or power of representation.

“This would have allowed Gorka Villar to negotiate and agree not only on the rivals, but also on the economic terms of holding the matches based on his convenience and that of the company Sport Advisers SL, despite knowing that they were detrimental to the RFEF,” assures the magistrate.

South Korea, Venezuela or Chile

In execution of what was agreed, the resolution indicates, friendly matches would have been held with, at least, the South Korean teams on two occasions, another two with Chile, as well as with Venezuela, Peru and Colombia.

The two matches with Korea would have meant, according to the magistrate, a loss to the RFEF of 630,000 euros, while for the two matches with Chile, at least 3.2 million euros would have been lost.

According to the operation, Gorka Villar would have signed contracts for provision of legal advisory services with foreign football federations with the commitment to play friendly matches between the teams of both countries at a lower price than what the RFEF could have obtained, thus harming its interests.

The document details another series of alleged irregularities committed by those investigated, such as payment to people trusted by Villar for services not provided or the simulation of the retirement of his secretary in order to prevent her from losing economic rights established in the entity’s internal regulations, an action that resulted in a payment of 235,443.04 euros to the Federation.

Three other pieces of the ‘Soule Case’ are on trial

Within the framework of the ‘Soule case’, the magistrate has also issued three other orders to move to an abbreviated procedure in which the investigation of the separate pieces ends. relating to the Tenerife, Cantabrian and Interinsular Federations of Palmas and proposes to try a total of 11 natural persons and one legal person.

In the three remaining pieces of this case, relating to the Catalan Federation and the Andalusian and Balearic Territorial Delegations of the Mupresfe, the judge of the National Court agrees to the summons of five people to declare them as being investigated this same month of January.

On the 27th starting at 10:00 a.m. the judge will question the former vice president of the RFEF and president of the Catalan Football Federation Andreu Subies, Clara Forcada and Josep Gatnau as those under investigation. A day later, starting at 10:00 a.m., the former vice president of the RFEF and former president of the Balearic Football Federation Miquel Bestard and also the former president of the Andalusian Federation Eduardo Herrera will take a statement as investigated.