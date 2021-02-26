On the right, the former CEO of the Dia group, Ricardo Currás, upon his arrival at the National Court, in a file image.

The National Court has proposed this Friday to seat Ricardo Currás, CEO of the food group Dia between 2009 and 2018, as well as four other former directors of the company for a crime of continued falsehood in the company’s accounts . According to an indictment issued by Judge Alejandro Abascal, this group “modified the company’s business figures” to “improve the results of both 2016 and 2017.” The judge also directs the process against Dia itself as a subsidiary civil liable.

Throughout a 38-page letter, Abascal details the battery of alleged irregularities detected after the complaint by a group of shareholders and places Currás, who had worked for Dia since 1986, at the top of the plot. According to the judge, thank you To the position he held, the former CEO was “the only person who had a global and overall vision” of the group, which he took the opportunity to “issue orders to modify the figures for ancillary income and regularization of entries, as these are those of greater magnitude on which one could act without raising suspicions ”.

According to the judge’s thesis, Currás took this initiative after the “recurrent worsening of the group’s results and the consequent fall in the value of the share since 2015.” In this way, the magistrate lists, operations such as the “incorrect accounting of income” (for a value of 21.7 million euros), the “unjustified elimination of the provision of pending invoices” (18 , 3 million) or “the payment of bonuses and gratuities to personnel not provisioned” (5.5 million).

“He issued orders that did not respect the accounting regulations, nor the reality of the business, but allowed to improve the results. Both in 2016 and 2017. Having been, especially those of 2017, lower than expectations, given the price drops that the group was forced to make in Spain to relaunch sales “, continues the car, adding:” It was possible due to the position of trust that Currás had before the Board of Directors and the position of hierarchical superiority that he had before all senior management personnel ”. In addition, the letter adds, four other members of senior management supported these practices: Armando Sánchez, Antonio Arnanz, Luis Martínez and Juan Cubillo.

This action, according to the judge, implied that amounts were dragged from one year to another, improving the results of each year based on future income and generating a growing accumulated. They had “the hope that, to return to improve the results by the own activity, they would be compensated without nobody noticing it”.

The judge has now given a period of 10 days to the Anticorruption prosecutor and the accusing parties to request the opening of an oral trial. It has also filed the case against seven other people charged at first: among them, two partners of the auditing firm KPGM, several members of the Audit committee and the person in charge of the regulatory compliance policy.