The National Court paralyzes the historical fine of 413 million from the CNMC to Booking until its resource is resolved

The National Court has precautionary suspended the historical fine of 413.2 million euros of the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) to Booking due to the abuse of dominant position until the resource filed by the company resolves, according to Europa Press.

“We are satisfied that the National Court has completely suspended the CNMC decision while our appeal filed on October 30 is resolved,” explained the US platform in a statement. From Booking, they consider that the initial decision of the regulatory body impacts “negatively” both the ‘partners’ and consumers.

Fruit of the complaints of the Spanish Association of Directors of Hotel and the Hotel Business Association of Madrid in 2021, the CNMC announced this sanction on July 30, 2024 for better positioning hotels with more reservations in Booking.com, which, in his opinion, “has prevented other online agencies from entering the market or expanding.”

The quota of the American platform in Spain in the market has oscillated during the period investigated between 70% and 90%, from at least January 1, 2019.

Specifically, the fine is divided into two infractions of 206.6 million euros each. One corresponds to the imposition of a series of non -equitable commercial conditions to the hotels located in Spain, while the other is related to the restriction of competition from other online travel agencies.

Among these conditions, a price clause stands out that “prevents offering its rooms on its own websites below the price they offer in Booking.com, while the company reserves the right to unilaterally lower the price that hotels offers through their website or application”.

To this is added the lack of transparency in the information on the impact and profitability of subscribing to the preferential, preferential plus and genius programs. These programs allow hotels to subscribe them to improve their positioning in the default classification of Booking.com results.

The same day in which he received the news, the company confirmed in a statement that its commitment to Spain “remains intact”, although again showed its “disappointment” with the final conclusions of the CNMC.

Therefore, he already advanced that the fine would resort to the intention of “following the relevant legal channels” to appeal “this unprecedented decision.”