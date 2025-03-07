The National Court has temporarily suspended the historical fine of 413.2 million euros from the National Markets Commission and the competition (CNMC) to Booking until the appeal filed by the company on October 30, 2024 is resolved. According to legal sources to Europa Press, the judicial body has admitted the thus admitted the precautionary measures presented by the American firm at the end of February, So the fine for the abuse of dominant position so far is paralyzed.

“We are satisfied that the National Court has completely suspended the decision of the CNMC while our resource is resolved, “explained the American platform in a statement. From Booking they consider that the initial decision of the regulatory body impacts” negatively “both the ‘partners’ and consumers.

For preventing other agencies from entering the market

Fruit of the complaints of the Spanish Association of Hotel Directors and the Hotel Business Association of Madrid in 2021the CNMC announced this fine on July 30, 2024 to better position hotels with more reservations in Booking.com, which, in its opinion, “has prevented other online agencies from entering the market or expanding.”

The US platform share in Spain in the Otas market has oscillated during the period investigated between 70% and 90%, From at least January 1, 2019. Specifically, the fine is divided into two infractions of 206.6 million euros each. One corresponds to the imposition of a series of non -equitable commercial conditions to the hotels located in Spain, while the other is related to the restriction of competition from other online travel agencies.

Among these conditions, a price clause stands out that “prevents offering its rooms on its own websites below the price that Offer at Booking.com, while the company reserves the right to unilaterally reduce the price that hotels offers through their website or application. “

To this is added the lack of transparency in the information on the impact and profitability of subscribing to the Preferred programs, preferential Plus and Genius. These programs allow hotels to subscribe them to improve their positioning in the default classification of Booking.com results.

The same day in which he received the news, the company confirmed in a statement that His commitment to Spain “remains intact”, although again he showed his “disappointment” with the final conclusions of the CNMC. Therefore, he already advanced that the fine would resort to “follow the relevant legal channels” to appeal “this unprecedented decision.”