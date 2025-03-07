The National Court has decreed the precautionary suspension of the file opened by the CNMC to Booking.com when considering that it was abusing its position of domain in the market during the last five years and that entailed the imposition of two fines for total value of 413.24 million euros.

As the American platform has revealed, the Court has chosen to paralyze the procedure to analyze it in depth, after the technology presented a contentious-administrative appeal trying to stop the millionaire sanction.

“We are satisfied that the National Court has completely suspended the decision of the CNMC while our resource is resolved. In Booking.com we do not agree with the initial decision of the CNMC and we believe that it negatively impacts both partners and consumers,” says the company in a statement.

Booking.com, which from the first moment disagreed with the supervisor’s decision, acknowledged his disappointment for conclusions of competition and assured that the sanction “does not take into account that we operate in a highly competitive sector and in an industry characterized by a high degree of options for both partners and consumers,” and believes that “Add, in a global context, lack of coherence“For all of them.

The National Commission of Markets and Competition imposed in July 2024 two fines of 206.62 million each when he considered that he exercised “non -equitable” commercial practices that affected other online travel agencies (OTAS) competing, as well as hotels from all over Spain that made use of their services.

The CNMC investigation, open after two complaints in 2021 of the Spanish Association of Hotel Directors and the Madrid Business Association of Madrid, tries to prove the existence of a abuse of domain position in the tourism market since at least January 1, 2019by imposing different commercial conditions on hotels that made use of their reservation platform. This caused, in turn, that competition in the travel agencies market was restricted.

According to competition calculations, Booking.com has a dominant position in the Spanish market, accumulating between 70% and 90% of reserves of customers in hotels. The regulator instruction proves several anti -competitive practices that gave rise to abusing domain position when exploiting the market that controlled and excluding its rivals from it, both issues that violate the Law of Defense of Competition and the EU operation treaty.

Among the irregular practices observed is the imposition of a price clause that prevents hotels selling rooms on their own websites below the price offered at Booking.com, or that this can unilaterally reduce the price that hotels offers in their application, a practice contrary to the freedom of pricing.