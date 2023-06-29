Former judge Fernando Presencia, at the National Court in 2022. Victor Sainz

Judge Joaquín Gadea, instructor of the National Court, has decreed this Thursday the entry into provisional prison of Fernando Presencia, a former magistrate expelled from the race for prevaricating and now investigated for leading an alleged “criminal organization” dedicated to presenting false complaints to obtain an economic return. Gadea has made this decision after ordering the arrest of the defendant on Wednesday, who did not appear in court to be questioned.

Through an order issued this Thursday, Gadea underlines the different reasons for entering provisional prison. In the first place, the risk that the plot continues its criminal activity, since its “criminal dynamics” have not ceased during the year that the investigations have been underway. In addition, the judge appreciates the risk of flight, since the “instruction is about to end” and “given the seriousness of the crimes he is facing.” The Prosecutor’s Office, which has requested the prison for the former judge, also put on the table the risk that he hide or destroy evidence. The public prosecutor attributes crimes against the high institutions of the State; criminal organization; aggravated fraud; falsehood; illicit association; money laundering; and lifting of assets.

Gadea stresses that, after listening to him in his statement this Thursday, Presencia “continues to believe that he is an active magistrate.” “It is striking to contemplate the aplomb in which this position is held, despite the two convictions. The most striking thing is that this condition of magistrate is linked to an aura of impunity, which is especially inconsistent with those who are facing an association that intends to fight corruption,” the instructor stresses in his car, where he clinches: “The investigated He shelters himself in the status of magistrate to seek immunity that not even the head of State has, and he tries to avoid any kind of responsibility”.

During this year of investigation, the National Police and the Civil Guard have collected evidence to prove that Presencia hatched a plot to earn money by filing false complaints with fabricated evidence ad hoc against high state institutions and public officials, to whom they attribute accounts in tax havens, which they advertise through the internet and social networks. Those involved then collect money from their followers, who give them monetary contributions by “believing they are” helping to “fight corruption.” To do this, the network uses Acodap, an association chaired by Presencia and created in 2018, after his expulsion from the judicial career.

This is how Judge Gadea describes the plot in one of his resolutions: “It is a criminal group, with defined roles and a vocation for permanence, at the top of which is Presence.” According to the summary, e Presencia is accompanied by a whole battery of collaborators: “Alberto Royuela and his son Santiago Royuela would have an essential role in the fabrication of the accusations and mendacious documents that accompany them. Juan Martínez Grasa, Alejandro Diges and Álvaro Arteaga would be in charge of filing complaints with the different receiving authorities. Lidia Reina would have a key role in its distribution on the internet and through different channels and social networks”.

The seven were summoned this Wednesday at the National Court so that, during a visit, the Prosecutor’s Office and the accusations could request precautionary measures against them. Only the Royuela and Grasa appeared, for whom the judge ordered their admission to prison. For his part, Gadea ordered Presencia to be arrested and brought before the court. The public ministry also requested that Diges, Arteaga and Reina be arrested. “Acodap, an organization apparently created to fight corruption, would be the de facto means by which, apparently, the people investigated here would enrich themselves, starting with Presencia, who once separated from the judicial career had no income. The alleged intention to act against corruption would be nothing more than a false claim to attract anonymous contributions and donations ”, exposes the Prosecutor’s Office.

Presencia, which Acodap created in 2018 after his expulsion from the race, was already on the verge of going to jail for another cause, still pending execution: in November 2022, the Supreme Court confirmed the sentence of 34 months in prison that He was imposed in a court in Talavera de la Reina (Toledo) -where he was senior judge- for crimes of false denunciation and slander against the city’s chief prosecutor, Ángel Demetrio de la Cruz, whom he accused of corruption without evidence for years . Before, the high court had also sentenced him twice for prevarication, for benefiting his friends with decisions that he made in the court that he headed in the Castilian-Manchego municipality.