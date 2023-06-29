Headquarters of the National Court, in Madrid, in a file image. LUIS SEVILLANO

The National Court has ordered this Thursday to repeat the trial against four prisoners accused of forming a jihadist group in prisons in Spain to spread the ideas of the self-styled Islamic State (ISIS, for its acronym in English). The magistrates of the Appeals Chamber have thus accepted the appeal presented by the Prosecutor’s Office, which was joined by two groups of victims of terrorism (AVT and Asociación 11M), who had requested the annulment of the sentence handed down by another court of the National Court in February of this same year, which acquitted for the second time all those involved in the alleged plot, considering that there was no evidence that they “encouraged other inmates, friends and relatives” to the “future practice of terrorist actions.”

With this decision, the Appeals Chamber writes another chapter of this convoluted judicial process. It all begins in 2017, when the Central Investigating Court 1 took over the investigations into the appearance of some graffiti in the Estremera prison (Madrid) that read, among other messages: “We are the soldiers of the Caliphate” or “The Islamic State is we”. This initial cause was expanded and, after three years of investigation, it was concluded that a group of inmates —who were convicted or in pretrial detention for crimes of jihadism— came to form a network between 2015 and 2019 “to maintain cohesion and fighting spirit of Muslim prisoners in numerous Spanish prisons”, dedicating themselves “to favoring the actions of the terrorist organization”. For this, presumably, the defendants maintained communication with other inmates, with whom they exchanged letters.

In July 2022, the trial began. Five people sat on the bench: Abderrahmanen Tahiri, also known as Mohamed Achraf; Mohamed el Gharbi; Karim Abdeselam Mohamed; Abdelah Abdeselam Ahmed; and Lahcen Zamzami. During the oral hearing, the parties withdrew the accusation against Zamzami, but maintained them against the rest. However, the Court acquitted them all in October, when it ruled for the first time that it had not been proven that they formed this “network to favor” ISIS, nor that they encouraged committing future terrorist actions, nor that they led other inmates “towards the extremist ideas of the aforementioned terrorist band, with a process of progressive radicalization of people who were not sufficiently radicalized”.

This court of first instance —made up of judges Teresa Palacios, Carmen Paloma González and Juan Francisco Martel— concluded that the defendants, who “enjoyed prestige among Muslim prisoners due to their knowledge of the Islamic religion,” recommended in their letters to other inmates who “would be patient during their stay in prison, who would not falter in the fight, who would remain faithful to their jihadist ideology and obey, since in the end Allah would grant them victory.” But their letters did not urge the commission of “terrorist actions” “despite the vehemence of many of the religious texts they sent and received.”

A thesis that is not shared by the Appeals Chamber (formed by judges José Ramón Navarro, Eloy Velasco and Manuela Fernández Prado), which annulled this acquittal for the first time in December 2022 and ordered the court of first instance to issue a new resolution, since that there were “contradictions between the proven facts and the legal classification.” In the opinion of this Chamber, the description of the first sentence on what happened shows that the purpose of the defendants was not “to practice patience, perseverance and strength in order to comply with their respective criminal responsibilities, but rather to keep as many of followers of the jihadist ideology to continue at the time of release from prison with the defense of the radical jihad”.

For this reason, the court of first instance (Palacios, González and Martel) issued a new sentence in February 2023, but again acquitted all the defendants: “The acquittal must be maintained due to the absence of requirements that verify the criminal types invoked and in the absence of evidence that determines the accusation directed against them.” An opinion that has once again knocked down the Appeals Chamber (Navarro, Velasco and Fernández Prado) for the second time, which has ordered this Thursday to repeat the trial with new magistrates against four of the five accused —they exclude Lahcen Zamzami, against whom withdrew the accusation. This Chamber, in line with the Prosecutor’s Office, considers that the acquittal decision “follows an argumentative development that incurs illogical bankruptcies.”