The National Court has paralyzed RTVE’s oppositions by declaring void some requirements of its bases that required, among other things, a minimum demonstrable professional experience for the position for which one is applying or having served in a similar position for at least one year. The court has partially upheld the lawsuit against RTVE filed on June 16 by the Federation of Entertainment, Information, Paper and Graphic Arts of the General Confederation (FEIPAG-CGT), supported by CC OO, UGT, Independent Union of Communication and Broadcasting ( SICD) and Union Sindical Obrera (USO). The nullity of these criteria leaves the process on hold as it is invalidated. The public body has the possibility of appealing this decision.

This Friday, RTVE has sent a statement in which it ensures that the selective processes “are maintained and will be adapted to ruling number 106/2023 of the social chamber of the National Court this Thursday.” “The exams, pending the aforementioned adaptation, are suspended and the new dates will be communicated as soon as possible,” the statement says. “Selective processes continue to be a priority objective of RTVE management.”

The collective dispute lawsuit considered the bases for participating in external employment calls to be unfair and warned that they could be illegal. The ruling declares some of these requirements null and void, such as “having the minimum demonstrable professional experience” required by the specific bases for the position for which one is applying. Another requirement that is declared void is “having provided services for a period equal to or greater than one year in a position similar to the one for which you are applying” since January 2007. The expression “the training and experience that is a requirement to apply for the positions offered is also declared void.” will not be valued as merit” and the weighting of merits contained in annexes 5 and 6 of the general bases of the call, as stated by the EFE agency. The court absolves the Corporation of the rest of the claims made against it.

The Federation of Entertainment, Information, Paper and Graphic Arts of the General Confederation argues in its lawsuit that these requirements in the bases of the selection processes called by RTVE violate the principles of equality, merit and capacity.

RTVE’s objective is to incorporate 1,082 permanent workers from the processes of consolidation of temporary employment and an open public call that will make it possible to cover the losses from stable employment resulting from retirements that have occurred in recent years, as well as reinforce the strategic areas of RTVE for the immediate future. The last call for oppositions dates back to 2007.

