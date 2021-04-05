Stock of Bordeaux barrels, made of American oak, from the Félix Solís Avantis winery, in Valdepeñas, with a capacity for 11,250,000 liters. Sofia Moro

The National Court has opened an investigation against four wineries for the crimes of fraud, misleading advertising and false documents. The investigations come after a complaint by the Prosecutor’s Office against the wineries Félix Solís, García Carrión, Navarro López and Fernández Castro, all of them marketers of wines with the protected designation of origin Valdepeñas, which he accuses of selling as crianza, reserve and great reserve wines that did not meet the requirements of their elaboration, neither in the minimum period of aging, nor in the permanence in oak barrels, nor in the bottle.

The demand is accompanied by data showing the decoupling between the liters sold by the wineries and those officially declared before the Interprofessional Association of the Valdepeñas PDO during 2018. In the case of the Félix Solís wineries, 472,745 liters more than those declared to the supervisors, as well as 146,706 more liters of reserve wines. In addition, there was a difference of 752,234 liters of 2018 reserve red wine between what was declared and what was actually purchased by six customers, and 7,842 liters in the case of grand reserve reds.

Similar irregularities are detected, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, in the other three wineries. In the case of García Carrión, the sale of three million liters of Gran Reserva wine to a single customer was verified, an amount that does not match either with what was declared to the inspection administrative authority (410,780 liters less), or to the interprofessional association of the Valdepeñas PDO (879,881 liters less). In the Vinartis wineries, part of the same group, the difference between what was declared and what was sold was 808,032 liters in aging and 226,683 liters in reserve.

In the Navarro López and Fernando Castro wineries, the mismatches are somewhat minor. In the case of the first, it sold 90,187 liters more than declared in the wines that have to meet certain standards to reach a category. And in the second, the numbers of the Prosecutor’s Office appear in percentages: the sales made to Alcampo differ by 1,367% in aging wines, and by 1,941% in reserve wines.

In a car dated Monday, Judge José Luis Calama authorizes the police to investigate the sales of wines with a Valdepeñas designation of origin by said companies between 2010 and 2019, as well as the categories of those wines (aging, reserve or great reserve), the number of bottles and the sale prices. The magistrate indicates that if the labels of the bottles indicated that it was a reserve or grand reserve wine and it is proven that this was not the case, a crime of documentary falsification could have been committed; If it is shown that the contents of the bottles have been made without having respected the aging times in the barrel, there would be a crime of misleading advertising; and if it is proven that this has led to financial damage to customers, these crimes can be compounded by fraud.