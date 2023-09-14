Those arrested for the boycott of the Vuelta, outside the Solsona court, on August 28. Siu Wu (EFE)

The National Court has put the attempted boycott of the Vuelta Ciclista a España 2023 under scrutiny. Judge Joaquín Gadea has opened a case to investigate the link between the Catalan independence groups calling themselves CDR (Committees for the Defense of the Republic) and the sabotage frustration of last August 28, when four people were allegedly preparing a device to spill hundreds of liters of liquid (similar to motor oil) as the platoon passed through the province of Lleida. The Central Investigative Court 6, where Gadea performs reinforcement duties, has already promoted other cases against the CDR for terrorism crimes before.

This new procedure, opened after receiving a prior report from the National Police, is still in a very incipient state. Its first objective is to determine whether the National Court has the powers to assume the investigation, which fell at the end of August to a Court of First Instance and Investigation of Solsona (Lleida), which released the four arrested. Of course, as context, Judge Gadea puts on the table that the CDR encouraged boycott actions against the Vuelta in the days before the cycling test. The magistrate also recalls that these groups present a “hierarchy” and a “structured organization of a transversal nature, which aims to bring together the entire independence movement.”

The CDR was born during the independence challenge of autumn 2017, with the aim of facilitating the celebration of the illegal referendum on October 1. Their numerous actions, which have taken place since then, include road and railway closures. Although the security forces also include them among a possible source of terrorist threat. In fact, the National Court is prosecuting 12 cdr for forming a supposed “radical” cell called the Tactical Response Team (ERT), whose ultimate objective was “to achieve the independence of Catalonia, using violence in its maximum expression.” According to the summary, this small group prepared a plan to occupy the Parliament and “defend it later”, in addition to accumulating material to make explosives.

“Combustible and slippery material”

The investigation into the boycott of the Vuelta began in a court in Lleida for alleged crimes of belonging to a criminal group, public disorder, road safety and the environment. However, in parallel, the National Police sent a report to the National Court on September 7. After receiving it, Judge Gadea issued a resolution this Tuesday to open his own investigations. As a first initiative, the judge has asked the security forces to send him any data or information that connects the CDR with the four detainees (José Oriol Macia, David Farrés, Josep Cassany and Xavier Carpena). Likewise, he has requested that they inform him if any of those arrested “appear related to other investigations linked to the CDR.”

Throughout his resolution, the magistrate reviews what happened. The Police reported that on August 26 they surprised red-handed four people when they were going to activate an “ingenious” mechanism to spill two drums of liquid as the peloton passed by, during the stage that was going to be held on Monday, August 28 between Suria (Barcelona) and Arinsal (Andorra). The agents discovered the detainees “in a wooded area in the Solsonès region of Ilerda,” according to the Ministry of the Interior. The device, which had a timer, was hidden among the vegetation: “Including the hose that was going to pour the liquid and that extended to the aforementioned road, making it difficult to detect,” the researchers highlighted.

“Apparently, they intended to sabotage the Vuelta when it was preparing to pass through the Solsonès region, spilling about 400 liters of an apparently combustible and slippery material on the C-55 highway,” explains Judge Gadea: “The device consisted of two drums. of 200 liters each, filled with a black liquid that gave off a smell of burning vehicle oil and fuel, linked together by an irrigation pipe that protruded from the highest part of the tunnel and from where the flow of liquid would pour directly into the tunnel. road. An automatic irrigation solenoid valve was attached to the pipe. About two meters from the solenoid valve, hidden among the vegetation, a box painted camouflage green containing a 12-volt battery and a timer was found.

The magistrate focuses on the “seriousness” of the frustrated action and the potential damage that was sought. “It is, furthermore, a perfectly planned and organized event,” he emphasizes in his report, advanced by The world and to which EL PAÍS has had access. According to the judge, the authors of the plan were “guided” by the “will to cause harm to an undetermined number of people,” and adopted “numerous security measures” to avoid being linked to the boycott — they did not have their cell phones. and “they used secondary paths, of complex passability, to reach the point where they had installed the mill”—.

Gadea affirms that this sabotage is “contextualized within the framework of a boycott campaign against the Vuelta, prolifically publicized on social networks by radical groups with an independence ideology, taking advantage of the international showcase that the [prueba] cyclist to give visibility to his cause.” On August 27, one day after the arrest of the four suspects, the athletes suffered another dangerous incident: someone threw devices similar to a thumbtack on the descent of the Coll d’Estenalles, causing punctures to several cyclists a hundred kilometers away. of the goal. The Mossos opened another investigation into these events.

After the arrests for the sabotage of the drums, dozens of people gathered in front of the Solsona courts to demand his release. The general secretary of Junts himself, Jordi Turull, supported them: “We ask for the immediate release of those detained. The ‘previous’ and ‘preventive’ actions against acts of protest by the independence movement, we already know what their intention is and how they normally end. Protesting is not a crime,” he wrote on Twitter. The judge released the four on August 28, but imposed a restraining order on them for a minimum of 500 meters from the stages of the Vuelta.