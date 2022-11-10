The facade of the National Court, in Madrid, in a file image. Louis Sevillano

The National Court has opened an investigation into the cyberattack suffered in October by the Judicial Neutral Point, the telecommunications network that connects judicial bodies with other State institutions and is managed by the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ). The investigating magistrate José Luis Calama has made this decision after receiving a complaint from the governing body of the judges, which warned that the hack “could have affected personal data of taxpayers deposited in the databases of the Tax Agency.”

According to the National High Court, the judge investigates possible crimes against high-ranking organizations of the nation, and the discovery and revelation of secrets. As a first step, the instructor has requested reports from the Tax Agency and the National Cryptologic Center, which depends on the National Intelligence Center (CNI). He has also declared summary secrecy. Calama is the same magistrate who keeps the pegasus caseabout the alleged infection of the cell phones of members of the Government with the software Pegasus spy.

The General Council of the Judiciary recognized last Monday that it had suffered this cyberattack in the second half of October. The Judicial Neutral Point (PNJ) is a telematic interconnection system that does not contain information in itself. It serves to centralize and transfer requests for information between judicial bodies and organizations or institutions such as the Tax agency, the General Directorate of the Police, the Public Employment Service or the National Institute of Social Security. One of its objectives is precisely to increase security in the processing of judicial matters and facilitate access to information from other institutions, from the Treasury to Prisons, the Civil Registry or Social Security.

According to the CGPJ, the first inquiries revealed that the hackers they used the PNJ “to access other public institutions”, but that data on judicial proceedings or other information held by the courts and tribunals were not “compromised”. According to these inquiries, the objective was from the beginning to obtain information from the Tax Agency.

It is not the first time that the CGPJ has suffered a cyberattack. Three years ago, the corporate emails of the magistrates of the Supreme Court who participated in the trial of the process and the four prosecutors in the case suffered a computer attack, the origin of which was claimed by the Anonymous Catalonia collective. The Prosecutor’s Office and the CNI investigated the events, but the perpetrators were not identified. Anonymous then scoffed at how easy it was to access the CGPJ’s emails and the organization reinforced security.