The National Court has granted the first prison permits to Álvaro Pérez, the whiskerssentenced to a total of 25 years and 9 months in prison for his involvement in various pieces of the Gürtel case and that he has been in prison in different periods since the case broke out in February 2009. The judge of Penitentiary Surveillance José Luis Castro has given the green light for the businessman, a trusted man in the Valencian Community of the leader of the plot (Francisco Correa), was released from the Valdemoro (Madrid) prison for a few days, positively assessing his behavior, the absence of indications of a possible recidivism and his collaboration with justice. “The inmate is prepared,” concludes the magistrate in one of his resolutions, to which EL PAÍS has had access.

The Bigotes thus joins other colleagues on the bench, who have already enjoyed permits, such as Francisco Correa himself; Pablo Crespo, number two in the plot and former Secretary of Organization of the Galician PP; and Luis Bárcenas, former popular treasurer.

According to legal sources, the authorities have already granted Álvaro Pérez at least two permits of a few days (none last a week). Despite the fact that the Treatment Board of the prison opposed some, the magistrate argues that El Bigotes “has not had any sanctions” in prison and that, instead, “many rewards have been granted”: “Deserving grades , sports equipment, extra communication… ”, he lists. how it progressed The confidential, the judge details that the convicted person has been in a respect module since February 2017, of which he has been president since 2019 —“cooperating exceptionally for a long time”—; he has participated in several workshops since 2021, “practically without interruptions”, such as “in the various manipulator (Huertas)”; and “he has taken different courses: cook, painter, food handler…”.

In fact, in 2017, after an intervention by videoconference in an investigation commission of the Valencian Courts, Pérez already evidenced his busy life behind bars: “I would appreciate if, if they have finished, they would let me out,” he told the deputies: “I was in a cooking class, we were poaching and I missed work and then they take exams.”

Although he was acquitted in the main trial on the Gürtel plot (known as Epoch I, which ended up leading to the motion of censure that ended the government of Mariano Rajoy), Álvaro Pérez has three convictions for his involvement in the corrupt network. Justice has sentenced him to 12 years and 3 months in prison for rigging contracts from the Valencian Generalitat for five editions of the Fitur tourism fair, from 2005 to 2009. It has imposed another 6 years and 9 months on him for irregular financing of the Valencian PP. And another 6 years and 9 months for the diversion of public funds during the visit of Pope Benedict XVI to Valencia in 2006.

In addition, Pérez has another sentence pending: the one handed down on the trial being held at the National Court against the former Valencian president Francisco Camps and 25 other people, including the corrupt businessman. In this oral hearing, El Bigotes has agreed with the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and has targeted the former head of the Generalitat Valenciana. According to what he told in court, he was a personal friend of Camps and he helped him get into the regional administration.

The National Court estimates that, as of today, Pérez must serve a maximum of 18 years in prison. In October 2021 he already served a quarter of his sentence. In July 2026 he will already have half. And on January 3, 2036 he will pay off his entire debt. In a letter sent to the court on March 10, El Bigotes insisted that he will continue to cooperate: “I, Álvaro Pérez, promise to satisfy, taking into account the economic situation in which I find myself, all the economic responsibilities that there is room This is my will according to my conduct of repentance after spending six years in prison. A good proof of this behavior is the collaboration with justice that I have been developing for a long time in various pieces by Gürtel”.