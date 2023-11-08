The National Court has corrected the judge investigating the alleged pressure on the former treasurer of the Popular Party Luis Bárcenas and his former lawyer Javier Gómez de Liaño and has urged him to take statements from the former minister and former secretary general of the Popular Party María Dolores de Cospedal and the commissioner retired José Manuel Villarejo as witnesses.

In an order, collected by Europa Press, the Criminal Chamber upholds the appeal presented by Gómez de Liaño against the judge’s decision last June, when he refused to summon Cospedal and Villarejo by considering them only as “reference witnesses” and not appreciating the “necessity and usefulness” of his interrogation.

Now, the Chamber corrects the head of the Central Court of Instruction Number 6 and calls on him to listen to both in court, pointing out that the fact that “they have not intervened in the recorded conversations does not place them” in a position of reference if, ” As indicated by the interveners and reflected in the notes, they were in meetings, situations or other circumstances that allowed them to directly learn about the facts investigated.

At this point, the magistrates refer to the decision of the judge who, in the resolution by which he refused to call Cospedal and Villarejo, decided to summon the lawyer Javier Iglesias. “Like the person who did not participate in the conversations and whose statement has been admitted, they could provide relevant information about the facts, which makes the denied proceedings useful and necessary,” the Chamber adds.

In addition to summoning witnesses, the magistrates also call on the instructor to take statements from lawyers José Aliste and Óscar Jiménez de la Rubia.

All of this within the framework of this case in which the judge of the ‘Villarejo case’ investigates the alleged pressures exerted on Bárcenas and Gómez de Liaño himself so that information about the PP linked to the ‘Gürtel’ plot was not published.

The origin of the research



The present piece 36 of the ‘Tandem’ macro case was opened as a result of the inhibition of the Investigating Court 2 of Marbella agreed upon after proceedings in which the entry and search of the home of Halit Sahitaj and Jana Kleiner had been ordered. Sahitaj, according to legal sources consulted, was a kind of mediator who had a connection with the leader of the Russian mafia Zakhar Kalashov.

As a result of said entry and registration, the researchers had access to an email address containing four audio files that, on October 20, 2014, were sent from the email address corresponding to the professional office. of the lawyer Javier Gómez de Liaño.

These audio files “would reveal in an indicative manner, an order carried out by third parties linked to the Popular Party in order to obtain, through pressure on Luis Bárcenas and his lawyer at the time in the summary known as ‘Gürtel’, Javier Gómez de Liaño, that compromising or damaging information for the Popular Party linked to said summary would not come to light,” according to the order of the Malaga court that investigated the matter before inhibiting itself.