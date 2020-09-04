The former treasurer of the PP, Luis Bárcenas, in an archive image. Uly Martin

The National Court has decided to extend one more month the secret of the summary that investigates the espionage without judicial control to Luis Bárcenas, former treasurer of the PP, hatched at the top of the Ministry of the Interior during the stage of Jorge Fernández Díaz (PP) after the scandal broke out of the so-called Bárcenas papers. This is stated in an order signed on August 7 by Central Court number 6, which has adopted this measure at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office. In this way, the personified parties will still not be able to access this part of the investigations of the Villarejo case Until, at least, next September 8.

As the car, to which EL PAÍS has had access, points out, this line of investigation – known as Kitchen Piece – was opened in 2018 after investigators found the retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo’s home, in provisional prison since 2017 and the epicenter of this macro-frame of corruption, a pendrive with “various audio files” on a “police operation called Kitchen or Cocina, which would have the purpose of locating documents, as well as the discovery of activity of police-judicial interest, related to the activity of the ex-treasurer of the PP”. This alleged action included “the location of documents and audio files [en poder de Bárcenas] that they would be compromising for certain leaders of the PP ”; and in which reserved funds were used, according to Diego de Egea, the investigating judge who began the investigations until he left the National Court wrote.

Since then, almost the entire contents of the investigation have been kept secret. But now, the parties aspire to be able to access the next September 8, since the order of this August 7 adds that “it is the last extension that is agreed” in a case that accumulates high positions of the Police accused. Among them, the head of the Corps with Fernández Díaz, Commissioner Eugenio Pino, also considered the alleged muñidor of the patriotic police. Pino already recognized that this device to monitor Bárcenas existed, although he defended its legality. Despite this, the judge himself asked him directly about the relationship of the former PP minister with the espionage of the former treasurer.

The last moves

This part of the investigation of the Villarejo case it is very much alive. Judge Manuel García-Castellón, who took up the case by leaving De Egea, has tried in recent weeks to declare Francisco Martínez, former Secretary of State for Security and the only accused politician, who is credited with authorizing the payment of reserved funds used in Operation Kitchen. But the former PP parliamentarian has refused for the second time – he already did so in January – despite the fact that the magistrate came to lift the secret of a small part of the summary to facilitate it and asked the Government, as Martínez had requested, to authorize him to speak of the confidential facts that he had known during his time in the Interior.