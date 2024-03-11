The National Court has rejected the precautionary measure that Worldcoin had requested to continue collecting irises from Spaniards. The company's request to the court came after the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) suspended its collection of biometric data from Spaniards for three months. Since July, Worldcoin had already collected information from the irises of 400,000 Spaniards.

The order of the National Court says that “the safeguarding of the general interest, which consists of the protection of the right to protection of personal data of the interested parties, must prevail against the particular interest of the appellant company of fundamentally economic content.” Worldcoin alleged that the AEPD measure could cause irreparable economic damage. The Spanish court responds, however, that if the ruling ends up being in favor of Worldcoin “it may be compensated.”

The National Court is based on two key details of the AEPD resolution: the possible capture of minors' data and the lack of complete information and the difficulty in withdrawing the consent of the rest of the users. If after these three months what the AEPD resolution says is not proven, Worldcoin could continue with its iris collection activity.

In statements to this newspaper last week, the company based in San Francisco and Berlin and owned by Sam Altman, the person most responsible for the development of ChatGPT, considers that the AEPD's precautionary measure contravenes European regulations and is, therefore, illegal. “Worldcoin fully complies with all laws and regulations governing the collection and transfer of biometric data, including the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR),” a company spokesperson said. Worldcoin says it has been in talks for months with the Bavarian Data Protection Authority (BayLDA), the German state where Tools for Humanity is hosted, Worldcoin's parent company that is collecting and storing the high-definition images of the iris.

“Our legal and technical investigation is advancing,” BayLDA sources tell EL PAÍS. “As the main authority, we have already analyzed a large number of documents and have also carried out checks on site which should allow us to very soon present the procedure to our European colleagues with a final evaluation. This will also include evaluations on the topics that our Spanish colleagues sent us,” they point out.

