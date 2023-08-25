The National Court has rejected the request of Vox, which had requested the suspension of a concert scheduled for this Thursday night in Bilbao, after posters appeared on the streets of the Basque city announcing the act with an image on the that a shot to the neck of the party leader, Santiago Abascal, was simulated. The judge on duty of the National Court, Joaquín Gadea, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, considers that there are no reasons to suspend this concert —which is not part of the official program of the festivals of the Biscayan capital—, but he has sent a letter to the Ertzaintza, the Civil Guard and the National Police so that they are aware of the call and control it, “adopting the measures they deem necessary to prevent terrorist acts from being committed in their development and, in the event that they occur, proceed to the identification and detention of their perpetrators”.

The Court investigates the poster, whose authorship is unknown, understanding that “there are good reasons to assess that the image enters the field of criminal offence”, according to a resolution issued this afternoon by Judge Gadea. The magistrate sees indications of crimes of exaltation and apology of terrorism (Articles 578 and 579 of the Penal Code). Vox had also asked to investigate a possible crime of threat, but the judge rules it out for the moment.

In the car, Gadea describes the image on the poster: “It represents Santiago Abascal Conde, leader of a political formation with parliamentary representation, in an iconography that can be easily identified with a ‘shot’ to the head, one of the most used methods by the terrorist organization ETA for the execution of their murders”. The magistrate believes it is necessary to delve into the facts to find out aspects such as “the way, medium and scope” in which the poster has been disseminated (whether physically or in an exclusively digital environment), or the people or groups that have been in charge of disseminating it. dissemination, “to the extent that it can serve to clarify or deepen a judgment of intentions.” However, he believes that there are already sufficient indications to open proceedings and for the National Court to take charge of the investigation, since these are events related to terrorism.

Gadea considers that, although it is necessary to gather more information, the image with which the concert is announced “exceeds the limits of freedom of expression.” The judge assumes in his order that the investigated ad is “an appeal addressed to sympathizers of a certain ideology close to the one that imbued the organization that ordered the execution of murders by means of a shot to the head like the one represented in the sign”. “It is intended to capture the attention of those who might be interested in the musical groups that are advertised, representing an image that evidences complicity or collusion with the act of killing, showing itself uncritically, capable of arousing curiosity to attend the festive act through the affinity or harmony with the terrorist assassination represented”, explains the magistrate, who recalls that Abascal was already threatened by ETA (when he was a member of the Basque PP).

“Santiago Abascal Conde can be clearly identified on the poster as the person who appears surrounded on one side by a pool of blood. This person represents a national political party, being, therefore, the leader of a certain political ideology. He is about a person who has been threatened during part of his political life by the terrorist group ETA, therefore, [se trata] of a victim of terrorist threats. Finally, the poster is directed precisely at a group that is ideologically close or close to the postulates of the terrorist organization, therefore, at people in whom an interest or desire could be aroused in seeing what the poster represents materialize”, concludes the judge.