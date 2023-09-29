The National Court has issued an order confirming the decision adopted in March by Judge Manuel García-Castellón, instructor of the Punic case, to file this case against Lucía Figar (PP), Minister of Education of the Community of Madrid during the Governments of Esperanza Aguirre and Ignacio González. With their resolution, the magistrates of the Fourth Section of the Criminal Chamber dismiss the appeal of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office that requested that the accusation of the former leader of the PP of Madrid, who had been investigated in this macro-corruption case since June 2015, be maintained. Figar – who resigned two days after learning of her first accusation – was being investigated for the alleged payment with public funds to companies in the plot for the preparation of reputation work on the Internet supposedly for her personal benefit. The order of the National Court, which does not allow appeal, also exonerates five other defendants for the same facts, among them the former mayor of Alcobendas (Madrid) and a senior official of the Community, Ignacio García de Vinuesa.

The National Court thus puts an end to the judicial battle that, regarding Figar, the investigating judge and Anti-Corruption had maintained in the last year. Judge García-Castellón filed the case against the former politician for the first time in October 2022. However, the Criminal Court corrected him at the request of the public ministry. The court considered that the former counselor had been dismissed in part of the summary, number 9, which investigates the alleged irregular financing of the Madrid PP, when she was actually under suspicion in Part 10, focused on the alleged diversion of public funds to pay for online campaigns to improve the image of PP politicians in the Community of Madrid.

After that first decision, last March García-Castellón once again shelved the case against Figar, now in Piece 10. To do so, the magistrate concluded that the online reputation work from which the former counselor benefited was not They could separate themselves from the public position they held in the government of the Community of Madrid and, therefore, there was no criminal offense for paying them with public money. The investigating judge argued that it had not been “proven” that the services contracted by the Ministry of Education “were exclusively laudatory in nature” for the PP leader. The Prosecutor’s Office once again presented an appeal, which is what the National Court has now ruled on.

In its filing order, the court endorses the arguments of the investigating judge of the Punic case and points out that the “initial indications” that led to Figar’s indictment almost eight years ago “have not been corroborated through a rational and logical deduction process.” In their resolution, the magistrates highlight that in these works of reputation “it is extraordinarily difficult to discern, when it comes to promotion or reputation campaigns, between institutional promotion and the personal prestige of the politician or, in other words, between the prominence that corresponds to him as a consequence of the social activity that he is called to carry out from the institution in which the position is held and the social work created from the institution carried out.

In this sense, the court refers to two previous judicial resolutions in the same sense also in the Punic case. This is the order of the Supreme Court that, in October 2018, archived the case against the then senator (and, therefore, qualified) and former mayor of Cartagena Pilar Barreiro, concluding that there was no evidence that she had paid for a campaign with public money. on the internet to improve her reputation after being implicated in another corruption case. The second is the ruling on Piece 2 of the case, in which several public officials of the PP in the province of León were indicted and which was made public on May 30. In this ruling, which is not yet final, the court convicted two former mayors of the PP for other acts, but exonerated them of the crimes for which they were accused in relation to online reputation work. The court then considered that it had not been proven that these image-enhancing reports “had a purely personal dimension.” “In the opinion of this Chamber, it is indisputable that the name of the person and the position are inseparable,” stressed that ruling that has now served the National Court to argue its decision to exonerate Figar.

Along the same lines, the Criminal Chamber of the National Court now highlights in the order that it has not been evident that “the reputational reports issued were to preserve or favor that [imagen o reputación] of a personal nature of the investigated Mrs. Lucia Figar.” And he concludes that the former politician used “her profiles on social networks exclusively for strictly official activities,” thus confirming Judge García-Castellón’s decision to file the case for her. In the same resolution, it maintains the dismissal of the other five defendants for whom the Prosecutor’s Office asked to continue the case: García de Vinuesa; Teresa Alonso-Majagranzas, former communications director of the latter; Pablo Balbín, former press chief of the Ministry of Education; Manuel Pérez, former Vice Minister of Education; and Luis Sánchez, former director of the Madri+d Knowledge Foundation.

