The National Court has issued a ruling declaring that the employment contracts of more than 400 cabin crew with the recruitment agencies Crewlink and Workforce to provide services to Ryanair constitute an “illegal transfer” of workers in which the true employer is the Irish airline, as reported on Tuesday by the USO and Sitcpla unions.

Both unions sued the company arguing that in the different employment contracts there was an identical disciplinary regime, a route regime, service provision protocol and guide for workers that are established by Ryanair the same for all workers, regardless of whether they were hired by Ryanair, Crewlink or Workforce.

The Hearing now recognizes the right of illegally assigned workers to opt for the status of Ryanair workers, as reported by USO in a statement. The more than 400 crew members affected by this ruling will now be able to claim their right to be recognized as Ryanair workers and to have working conditions equivalent to those hired directly by the Irish airline.

According to USO, the salary difference between agency crew members and those hired by the agency itself low cost it is between 40% and 60%. “After this ruling, Ryanair will not be able to continue with its illegal business model in Spain. A business that, since 2004, when Ryanair started using agencies to hire cabin staff, it has been based on violating the rights of workers, since the legislation requires equal pay to workers hired by the company itself and to those hired by temporary work agencies, “says the union. “Thanks to this illegal model, Ryanair has competed for years in the labor market, reducing labor costs considerably and abusively, compared to those competitors that applied the same conditions to their workers.” The company has declined to comment on the ruling.

Lidia Arasanz, from USO-Ryanair, considers that with this new ruling “it is once again evidenced that Ryanair’s successful model is fraudulent and based on abuse, as various judgments and Inspection resolutions have already qualified. Spanish justice has sent a resounding message to Ryanair: not everything goes.

For his part, Manuel Lodeiro, from the Sitcpla crew union, trusts “in the favorable resolution of those conflicts that are still awaiting evaluation by the courts, whose resolution is key to creating a robust legal basis, which serves to finally normalize labor relations within Ryanair ”.