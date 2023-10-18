The National Court (AN) has decreed secrecy in the investigation into the death of Maya Villalobo and the kidnapping of Iván Illarramendi from Zarautz – both Spanish citizens – after the attacks perpetrated in the State of Israel and in the Palestinian territories of Gaza and the West Bank. Legal sources have confirmed that the head of the Central Court of Instruction Number 3, María Tardón, has made this decision after accepting the appearance in the case of the Victims of Terrorism Association (AVT).

It was last week when the judge agreed to accept jurisdiction to investigate the death of Villalobo, a young woman who was serving in the Israeli forces as a holder of dual nationality, and Illarramendi, a 46-year-old Zarautz native who lived in the Kibbutz Kissufim, near Gaza. It should be noted that Illarramendi disappeared along with his wife Loren Garcovich, a Chilean national, whom he also agreed to include in the investigation.

This same Tuesday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed that Illarramendi, of whom there has been no news since last October 7 when the Hamas attack in Israel took place, would be kidnapped in the hands of this terrorist group, which has some 200 hostages in their possession.

The acting President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, also confirmed this Tuesday that Illaramendi is kidnapped, while demanding his immediate release “without conditions.”