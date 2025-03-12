The Appeal Chamber of the National Court (AN) has confirmed the sentence of seven years in prison imposed on the one who was vice president and former justice councilor of the Community of Madrid in the first government of Esperanza Aguirre, Alfredo Prada, for continuing crime of prevarication in medial competition with continued crime of embezzlement aggravated by 24 contracts for a total of 40 million euros in the construction of the failed project of the Fall 2005 and 2011.

In his sentence, of 117 pages and presentation of magistrate Eloy Velasco, the court maintains the conviction imposed on Prada last September by the First Section of the Criminal Chamber except in relation to civil liability, which Ship of 40 to 10 million euros to payjointly and solidary to the Community of Madrid, between the former councilor and other defendants.

This modification, explains the ruling, is because the magistrates understand that, of the 25 contracts of the Justice Campus for which Prada was convicted in the first instance, Not everyone can be considered irregularbecause half of them have reported some degree of utility and could now serve or in the future to the continuity of the Justice Campus project.

Regarding the rest of the defendants, the sentence confirms the penalty of 3 years and 6 months in prison for the Financial Director of the Justice Campus ALICIO DE LAS HERAS For continued crime of prevarication in medial contest with continued crime of aggravated embezzlement, while acquitting the technical general director of the technical general crime Isabelino Baños and Security Director Andrés Gómez Gordo. All the above have the condemnation of disqualification for the crime of administrative prevarication.









In the case of Félix José García de Castrowho was legal advisor to the project, the ruling reduces the initial sentence of 3 years and 6 months in prison to the 1 year and 6 months for the same continued crime of administrative prevarication in medial contest with continued crime of aggravated embezzlement, while for Mariano José Sanz Piñar -Subdirector of the project-its acquittal is confirmed.

25% spending was dedicated to advertising

The Court analyzes in the sentence the 25 contracts of the Justice Campus project that the First Section considered constitutive of crimes of prevarication and embezzlement of public flows. After the test analysis, the Appeal Chamber understands that all of them are constituting prevarication because they were arbitrarily awarded without complying with the legal requirements.

Regarding embezzlement, the ruling defends that this crime was committed in the middle of the contracts, specifically in 13, those who moved away from the social end of the project and served for advertising and communication, instead of for projection and public building.

Among these contracts are the different advertising campaigns that were launched, with a cost of more than 5 million euros, the rental of an advertising canvas on a facade of the center of Madrid, the photographic coverage or the creation of a digital magazine, all for a total sum of 10,298,034.30 euros. This figure, calculates the room, is around 25 % of the more than 40 million total project dedicated to the Justice Campus.

A “transparency elusive” award system

The Appeal Chamber considers, as established by the sentence of the Criminal Chamber, that the contracts are constituting the crime of prevarication while “presenting essential irregularities, precisely because a system of election and award of contracts-public contracts and with public money-the elusive transparency and contractual concurrence” were launched.

His only purpose, he adds, was “to enable the arbitrariness of the authority that decided and awarded them, relying on the decisive and substantial action of their main collaborators-who should have objected arbitrariness, reducing it and subjecting it to the fulfill Cabo ».

The sentence lists the multiple irregularities in the contracts perpetrated through a contractual award system away from the Law Transparency and Concurrence and concludes that “the unequivocal purpose, the clear awareness of violating the legality and was generated concurrently an obvious damage to the governed public administration.”

Among these irregularities, he mentions the fractionation of payments and the contribution of budgets of the same business group to avoid the competence or use of substantial economic amounts in contracts away from the purposes of the corporate purpose to which public money, such as advertising, canvases, artistic sponsorships or representative brands must be used. He also mentions the duplicity of contracting twice services already developed by another winner such as sound or lighting in exhibitions or merchandising.

Contracts dedicated to “mere self -propaganda”

The defense of Prada, in his appeal, rejected the existence of the crime of embezzlement arguing, among other reasons, that neither the defendants nor the adjudicators of the contracts were profitable personally.

For the Chamber, the appellant forgets that “not being the flows that could legitimately administer, because they were from the citizens who contribute them through their taxes, they could not be awarded capricious and arbitrarily or could administer them unfairly, apart as if they were individuals, of the public purposes.”

“This is, of purposes that profiting people capriciously chosen-the awardees-indirectly at the same time that they did not benefit the public social object of building the Campus of the Madrid Justice,” the ruling knots, which he adds that they lucked with “unusable contracts” to the winners who capriciously chose to lend them and dedicated them to “mere self-support.”

The Chamber includes the Supreme Doctrine about embezzlement that does not require the enrichment of the author but prove the damage that the fulfillment of the public purposes that cost money supposes to the administration, which is the embezzlement victim.

That money could be dedicated to other purposes

The sentence assumes that in a media society and in the social context of the time in which the facts “a certain expense in advertising and communication of what is done would have been justified” occurred.

But in the case prosecuted, “what in addition to arbitrary is alien to the line administration of public money is to dedicate it to so much advertising and communication, and for such a high economic amount, profiting to winners in services that apart from to give them employment, they only served for the self -propasion of who awarded them.”

The Chamber adds that with the money destined for that advertising “more planning could have been launched, more building, more execution of the primary end of the public commercial.”