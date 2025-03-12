The National Court confirms seven years in prison to former Madrid president for the failed City of Justice of Aguirre

The National Court Appeal Chamber has confirmed the sentence of seven years in jail to which Vice President and Counselor of Justice of the Community of Madrid Alfredo Prada for the lack of control in the failed macroproject of the city of justice under the government of Esperanza Aguirre.

The Court maintains the sentence imposed on Prada for continued crime of administrative prevarication in medial contest with continued crime of aggravated embezzlement, but reduces from 40 to 10 million the compensation that Prada and other convicted must pay to the Community of Madrid. This modification is because the magistrates understand that of the 25 contracts of the Justice Campus for which Prada was sentenced in the first instance, not all can be considered irregular. They argue that half of them have reported some degree of utility and could now serve or in the future to the continuity of the project.

After the test analysis, the Appeal Chamber understands that all these contracts are constitutive of prevarication because they were arbitrarily awarded without complying with the legal requirements. But regarding embezzlement, he defends that this crime was committed in half the contracts – a total of 13 – which are the ones who moved away from the social end of the project and served for the pombombo. That is, for advertising and communication, instead of public projection and building.

Among these contracts are the different advertising campaigns that were launched, with a cost of more than five million euros; the rent of an advertising canvas on a facade in the center of Madrid; Photographic coverage or the creation of a digital magazine. All this, for a total sum of 10.3 million euros. This figure, calculates the room, is around 25% of the more than 40 million total project dedicated to the Justice Campus.

The Appeal Chamber maintains that the contracts present considers, as established by the judgment of the Criminal Chamber, which the contracts present “essential irregularities” because it was devised and launched a “elusive transparency and contractual concurrence” system in which the only purpose was to “enable the arbitrariness of the authority that decided and awarded them”.

Prada’s defense rejected in his appeal the existence of the crime of embezzlement on the argument that neither the defendants nor the adjudicators of the contracts were profitable personally. For the Chamber, the former Vice President forgets that this money was “of the citizens who contribute them through their taxes” and that he could not be awarded capricious and arbitrarily or could administer them unfairly. The court adds that they looked with unusable contracts to the awardees who capriciously chose to lend them and dedicated them to “mere self -propasion.”

Regarding the rest of the defendants, the ruling confirms the penalty of three and a half years in jail for the Financial Director of the Justice Campus, Alicio de las Heras, for continuing crime of prevarication in medial contest with continued crime of aggravated embezzlement, while acquitting of this last criminal type of technical director Elizabethan Technical Baños Baños and the Security Director Andrés Gómez Gordo. All the above have the condemnation of disqualification for the crime of administrative prevarication.

In the case of the defendant Félix José García de Castro, legal advisor of the project, the initial sentence of three and a half years in prison is reduced to that of a year and a half for the same continued crime of administrative prevarication in medial contest with continued crime of aggravated embezzlement, while for Mariano José Sanz Piñar his acquittal is confirmed.