The National Court has concluded that the former British rapper Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary, found dead last July in his cell at the Puerto III prison (El Puerto de Santa María, Cádiz), led a terrorist cell that sought to establish itself in Europe , after entering the Peninsula by boat in 2020 through the coasts of Almería. The court considers that there is a “multitude of evidence” that shows that the deceased, 33 years old, and his two group companions – the Algerians Abderrezak Siddiki and Kossaila Cholluah, 31 and 28 years old, respectively – were part of the self-proclaimed Islamic State. (ISIS, for its acronym in English); and that, through internet banking scams, they had begun to “finance” their illegal activities, which they intended to continue after landing in Spain.

The magistrates thus reject the theory of the three defendants, who alleged at trial that they were “simple” immigrants and that, when setting out on their way to Europe, they had coincided on the trip that left them in a boat on the coast of Almería. “This thesis is unsustainable,” emphasizes the ruling, dated October 3 and to which EL PAÍS had access, which adds: “They are not typical immigrants. “The purchasing power they have contradicts it.”

The court has declared Abdel Bary’s criminal responsibility extinguished due to his death – the causes have not yet been clarified, according to the defense; and sentences Siddiki and Cholluah to seven and six years in prison, respectively, as advanced The confidential. Siddiki is punished for one more year because, in addition to the crime of integration into a terrorist organization, he is also charged with falsifying documents, since a false passport was seized.

As EL PAÍS revealed, the Police captured Abdel Bary and his two companions in Almería, on April 20, 2020, after following the trail they left on mobile applications to order food at home. At that time, the intelligence services had communicated their suspicions that, along with other people, the former rapper could try to access the Peninsula and that, with the country then confined by the coronavirus pandemic, he could resort to the entry routes of immigrants. A thesis that turned out to be correct. Siddiki specified that, after leaving Algeria, they landed near the town of San José, in the Cabo de Gata area. Afterwards, they hid until his arrest.

Investigators had kept the Briton under the radar for a long time. Son of Adel Abdelmajed Abdelbary, a historic Al Qaeda terrorist extradited to the United States for participating in the attacks against the American embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998, Abdel Bary was born in Egypt, but grew up in the United Kingdom. There he even embarked on a modest career in British rap under the alias L Jinny, which he left behind in 2013 to travel to Syria. As the National Court considers proven, he thus followed in his father’s footsteps and joined Islamist radicalism. He moved to Syria to fight for the Islamic State. “He joined Al Furqan’s Army and ended up in Daesh,” reads the sentence handed down by the court.

The judges add that, among the evidence used against the deceased, there are messages that he himself “posted on social networks”, where he “exposed his Salafist religious radicalism” and “called for Jihad and armed struggle.” “In August 2014, he published a photograph of himself holding the head of a person in a square in Raqqa (Syria),” said investigating judge María Tardón in a summary document. The Police considered him “violent” foreign fighter (foreign fighter) and was identified as one of the most wanted alleged jihadists in Europe. In Spain, after his arrest, he was placed in an isolation cell.

The court explains that Abdel Bary left Syria in 2015 to move to Turkey, where he lived until moving to Algeria. There he “comes into contact” again with Siddiki and Cholluah, “whom he already knew before because of their links to the Islamic State.” The judges consider it proven that, then, the three launch several banking scams over the Internet – through the system known as carding—, “which allows them to finance their terrorist activities.” “Thus, they obtained resources to form the group, access Europe, pay for the trip to Spain, rent several homes in Almería, access food (from a restaurant), and even buy a computer and other objects,” the ruling states.

The National Court also suspects that his intentions were not good at all. According to the magistrates, although they have not been able to be linked to “any specific harmful terrorist activity” due to the “prompt action of the Police” (“who arrested them five days after arriving in Spain”), all the indications point to to think that they were trying to finance “something not legal.” The security forces maintain that they sought to “commit any type of action related to their terrorist militancy or, at least, gather local support to travel” through Europe. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, “its ultimate objective was to consolidate an Islamic caliphate governed by the Koran and sharia [ley islámica]”.

The trial against the alleged jihadist cell was scheduled for sentencing on July 14. During their statements before the court, the three defendants defended their innocence and rejected their links to extremist groups. “My family and I have lived in the UK for over 30 years. I have completely adopted the western lifestyle […] I believe in freedom of belief. And regarding ISIS or Al Qaeda, my feeling is hatred. “I do not agree with their ideology or their actions,” alleged Abdel Bary, who also denied having traveled to Syria to join ISIS – according to him, he traveled for humanitarian work. “The [yihadistas] They are like the ETA members here in Spain. I don’t believe in them,” Kossaila Cholluah stressed.

Days after the hearing ended, Abdel Bary was found dead in his cell at the Puerto III prison, in El Puerto de Santa María (Cádiz), where he was in provisional prison awaiting his sentence. Penitentiary sources detailed that the body did not show any apparent external signs of violence, so it was not ruled out that he suffered a medical collapse or committed suicide.