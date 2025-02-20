The National Court has condemned Luis Rubiales, former president of the RFEF, to pay a fine of 10,800 euros to Jennifer Hermoso for the not consented kiss in the delivery of medals of the Women’s World Cup in 2023, although he has acquitted him of the crime of coercion.

The amount imposed by José Manuel Fernández-Prieto is equivalent to 18 months of fine (at a rate of 20 euros per day) and is accompanied by the prohibition, for a year, to be less than 200 meters from Jennifer Hermosoas well as establishing any communication with her.

In the car, the magistrate acquits Rubiales of the crime of coercion Not considering the pressures proven for the player to restore importance to the unseeled kiss. The Prosecutor’s Office requested 2 years and six months for the former leader of the Federation.

In parallel, the judge acquits the rest of the defendants: The former director of the Spanish National Team Albert Luquethe former female selector Jorge Vilda and the former Marketing of the Federation Rubén Rivera. For all of them the Prosecutor’s Office requested a one year and six months for a crime of coercion.

The Prosecutor’s Office will raise a possible appeal

The Prosecutor’s Office has seen how their conviction requests have been reduced considerably by rejecting the judge the accusations of the crime of coercion to Hermoso, which during the trial assured that different members of the RFEF delegation tried to be positioned publicly to subtract importance To kiss.

Public Ministry sources consulted by Europa Press They have assured that the possibility of appealing the sentence will be raised until it is studied in its entirety.

One of the most media views of the AN

As the news agency remembers, the oral view started on February 3 and It lasted over nine sessions In which they declared, among others, Rubiales and Hermoso himself, who focused their allegations in whether or not there was consent in the kiss, due during the delivery of medals after the victory in the Sydney Women’s World Cup in 2023.

In the trial, one of the most media in the history of the National Court (More than a hundred media have been accredited and the presence of the press has been abundant), the magistrate heard how the defendants unchecked from the alleged coercion to Hermoso and their surroundings.

Rubiales and his lawyer argued that there was consent, how beautiful he agreed to receive “a kiss” from his then president, and that the fact that he could “not have liked” him, he does not prevent him from accessing it.

The beautiful lawyer, meanwhile, requested a conviction for Rubiales making it clear that the player did not give her permission to give her a kiss. “We are not facing consent, it is a submission,” he said.