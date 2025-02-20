The National Court condemns Rubiales to pay 10,800 euros for the kiss to Jenni Hermoso and acquits him with coercion

The Central Criminal Court of the National Court has sentenced Luis Rubiales to 18 months of fine with a fee of 20 euros per day —10,800 euros in total – for the kiss imposed on Jenni Hermoso at the ceremony of delivery of medals of the past World Cup held in August in Sidney (Australia).

The prosecutor relies on the law of ‘Solo yes is yes’ and loads against the stereotype of the ‘ideal victim’ to shield her accusation to Rubiales

The magistrate considers that the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) committed a crime of sexual assault for kissing the player without her consent, but acquits him of the crime of coercion attributed to him the accusations. The ruling prohibits Rubiales from approaching beautiful in a radius of 200 meters and communicating with her for a year.

In his sentence, Judge José Manuel Fernández-Prieto also acquits the other defendants of the crime of coercion: the former women’s selector Jorge Vilda, the former soccer director of the male section Albert Luque and the one who was responsible for marketing of the Rubén Rivera Federation .

The National Court Prosecutor had requested a total conviction of two and a half years in jail for Rubiales, of which one year was for the crime of sexual aggression and another year and a half for the coercion. For this last criminal type, the representative of the Public Ministry had requested the penalty of a year and a half for the other three defendants.