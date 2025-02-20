

02/20/2025



Updated at 1:37 p.m.





The Central Criminal Judge of the National Court, José Manuel Fernández-Prieto, has sentenced 18 months of fine at a rate of 20 euros per day to the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales and for a crime of aggression Sexual to the player Jennifer Hermoso and has acquitted her of the crime of coercion, as the former selector Jorge Vilda, who was director of the Albert Luque team and the Former Marketing Rubén Rivera, accused only of that illicit.

The sentence, notified this Thursday, when a week has not been completed since the oral view, prohibits Rubiales from approaching beautiful in a radius of 200 meters and communicating with it for a year, in addition to that economic sanction that is equivalent to some 10,800 euros. It is not firm, in any case, it is appeared before the Criminal Chamber of the National Court.

Rubiales was accused of a crime of sexual aggression for the kiss that gave Hermoso during the final of the Sidney World Cup in August 2023, for which the Prosecutor’s Office requested a year in prison. In addition, he faced another year and a half in jail for an illicit of coercion on the player, just like Vilda, Luque and Rivera, having pressed to get her to defend him in public and remove iron at the matter.

In the trial, which lasted nine sessions, beautiful ratified that this kiss was not spoiled and narrated the times that the defendants made to talk to her or transfer the message that the most convenient to appear in public to set the controversy, while the Defenses stressed that there was not enough violence or intimidation to fit the criminal type of coercion, that is, that being heavy is not a crime.









