The judge of the National Court Santiago Pedraz already has on the table the Police report in which it is certified that the person who has been hospitalized since April in Logroño for covid is Brahim Ghali, leader of the Polisario Front. For this reason, legal sources consulted by Europa Press, point out that the magistrate has decided to put a date on his statement as a defendant in the National Court, and has set it in principle for June 1.

Of course, this date may vary because everything depends on the state of Ghali’s health and how he is evolving with the treatment he continues in the hospital, where he would have been admitted under the identity of Mohamed Benbatouche. In an order of the magistrate dated April 13, it also agreed, based on the report of the Prosecutor’s Office, that in this month of May five of those investigated, all related to the Polisario Front: Sidahmed El Bellal Hedda, Gali Sidi-Mohamed Adelyelil, Bachir Sayed, Mohamed EL Khalil and Mohamed Salec Abdesamad. All declarations will be made in principle this Friday since those of the 5th have been delayed due to a defect in the form in the summons.

These appearances are a consequence of the fact that in January of this year the magistrate decided to consider an appeal from the representation of the Saharawi activist with Spanish nationality Fabel Breica. Previously, in 2020, his complaint was dismissed stating that the National High Court lacked jurisdiction for the investigation. The admission comes after Breica revealed that he was aware that the residence of the vast majority of the defendants was in Spanish territory, but that it was not public and notorious to avoid being investigated in cases with it.

In his order, Pedraz indicates that “the lack of competence of the Spanish state to hear the facts set forth in the complaint lies solely and exclusively in the lack of residence or nationality of the defendants, the same reason why they obstruct or hide it. ». “We understand, given the entity of the denounced facts, a thorough investigation regarding the residence, stay or nationality of the defendants is necessary on the basis of facilitating the investigation,” the magistrate pointed out in the legal reasoning. Thus, it agreed to release a new office to the police and the Polisario Front Delegation in Spain to collect data.

Motivated complaint



Breica in her complaint against Brahim Ghali and the rest accused them of crimes of illegal detention, torture and against humanity. He stated that in April 2019 upon his arrival at the Tindouf camps, he was subjected to threats by agents of the Polisario Front to leave the place and was accused of being a traitor.

After organizing several acts contrary to the official line of the Polisario and after calling a demonstration, he was detained by the military and transferred to undetermined detention centers. During that period, he says in the complaint, he was subjected to beatings, electric shocks and was kept blindfolded and with his hands and feet tied.

Judge José De la Mata, who was the one who filed the complaint that Pedraz has subsequently re-estimated, said in his car that although the denounced acts could be crimes of illegal detention and torture, they did not fit into the crime against humanity because they were not It provided an element that would imply a generalized attack on the civilian population.

However, after entrusting the Judicial Police Unit of the National Court to prove the Spanish nationality or their residence in Spain of the convicted persons, and after being informed that they were not aware of such an extreme, it rejected the complaint and filed it upon understanding. that they were “acts committed by foreigners abroad.”

Case reopening



For its part, ASADESH presented last April a letter in the National Court requesting the reopening of the complaint filed against the general secretary of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, which was filed in October of last year, as well as his arrest and his taking statement as investigated. In said letter to which Europa Press had access, the association informed the Central Court of Instruction number 5, which had already studied the complaint filed, that it was clear that the leader of the Polisario Front entered Spain under “a false name to avoid problems with the Spanish justice for this cause ”, through a“ medicalized plane ”.

The head of the Central Court of Instruction number 5, José de la Mata -now at Eurojust-, summoned Ghali to declare in November 2016 as investigated, taking advantage of the fact that he had planned to travel to Spain to participate in a conference in Barcelona. The president of the Sahrawi independence movement is one of the 28 people against whom the Saharawi Association for the Defense of Human Rights complained. In the complaint, filed in October last year, according to the brief presented by ASADESH before the National High Court, the treatment suffered in Tindouf “by the prisoners of war, as well as by the Sahrawi citizens themselves, especially by those of origin, is denounced. Spanish, at the hands of the Polisario Front ».

Humanitarian motive



The Minister of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation, Arancha González Laya, confirmed that the also president of the self-proclaimed Saharui Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), Brahim Ghali, is in Spain “to receive medical treatment” and was allowed to travel “for reasons strictly humanitarian ”, although it has chosen to“ keep discretion regarding details ”.

For their part, Polisario Front sources told Europa Press that Ghali traveled with a diplomatic passport to Spain and they have assured that it is “flatly false” that he did so under a false name.