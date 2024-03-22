The judge of the National Court Santiago Pedraz has ordered the provisional suspension of the Telegram instant messaging application. He has made this severe decision following a complaint filed by the television companies Mediaset, Atresmedia and Movistar Plus for alleged unauthorized use of part of their audiovisual content that is subject to copyright.

As anticipated by the Cuatro network (from Mediaset) and later confirmed by legal sources to Europa Press, the head of the Central Court of Instruction Number 5 has adopted this decision within the framework of a request for a precautionary measure that the groups of referral communication. With this claim they sought to paralyze the activity of this messaging application of Russian origin while the investigation into the alleged violation of those rights is carried out, so that their presumed economic damage would not increase during that time.

In any case, in a guarantee manner, the investigating magistrate has chosen to order the blocking every time he requested information from the application and did not receive any response from those responsible, as pointed out by the same sources consulted. Given this lack of collaboration and explanations on the part of the denounced company, the National Court has ordered the precautionary blocking of its services given the indications of infringement by the same that the complainants have presented to it.

First problems



According to sources in the sector, the aforementioned messaging application began to notice problems in its transmissions starting at seven in the afternoon, incidents that increased until around ten at night it was already very difficult to communicate through the same. Despite this, Telegram did not issue any statement about what was happening nor regarding the provisional decision of a Spanish magistrate.